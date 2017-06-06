Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers, Rising Stars

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Five attorneys from the Southern California offices (Los Angeles and Orange County) of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the 2017 edition of Southern California Rising Stars of Super Lawyers magazine. Super Lawyers lists outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed as Rising Stars include:



Nina D. Boyajian – Litigation

Ashley M. Farrel Pickett – Litigation

Adil M. Khan – Litigation

Jason R. Lindsay – Litigation

Alana C. Srour – Litigation

Super Lawyers magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in the state or region and the ABA-accredited law school libraries. Super Lawyers is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. In the United States, Super Lawyers magazine is published in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reaching more than 13 million readers.

