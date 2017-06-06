Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Mark D. Bloom Accepts Award on Behalf of the American College of Bankruptcy Foundation

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The American College of Bankruptcy Foundation (ACBF) received the first-ever Access to Justice Award from the Put Something Back Pro Bono Project, sponsored by the Dade County Bar Association and Dade Legal Aid, at an event on May 5, 2017. Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Mark D. Bloom, who serves as Chair of the ACBF, accepted the award on behalf of the Foundation.

The organization recognized the ACBF for its extraordinary leadership and contributions to making access to justice possible for those in need of assistance.

“I am beyond proud to accept this award on behalf of the Foundation in my own hometown of Miami, in recognition of the Foundation’s nationwide contribution to providing access to justice for consumer debtors all across the country,” said Bloom, who is Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Reorganization & Bankruptcy Practice Group. “The Foundation is proud to be the nation’s largest single source of funding for pro bono bankruptcy services, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to provide help to thousands of people who need it the most.”

As the charitable arm of the American College of Bankruptcy, the ACBF provides financial grants of up to $10,000 to community-based pro bono legal service organizations across the United States. In 2016 the Foundation awarded a record $468,000 in grants to legal aid agencies in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

