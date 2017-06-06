Imperial Pest Prevention teaches homeowners about Termite Swarms and How to identify an infestation

Volusia County, Daytona Beach, Forida (PRUnderground) June 5th, 2017

With the warm spring, summer and afternoon Florida thunderstorms, Homeowners should be aware of signs of Subterranean and Drywood termite infestations. Spring and Summers warm temperatures make it the prime feeding conditions for termites to munch away on your home, business or structures. The termite industry in Florida is a multi-billion dollar business that ravages homes while in most cases remaining undetectable by homeowners. Imperial Pest Prevention is constantly looking to raise awareness and education about termites to any State or Country that has these hidden destroyers living with them unknowingly.

Drywood and Subterranean Termites seek out moisture-damaged homes and consume wood, cellulose materials of wood baseboards, framing, sub and finished flooring as well as the backing of drywall products. Many Homeowners are unaware that this hidden damage is not covered by Homeowner insurance.

Imperial Pest Prevention Spokesperson and Certified Entomologist Jonathan Stoddard stated that ” Homeowners do not understand the importance of a Termite treatment/ policy for their home. It is the only thing that works for the home 365 days a year for 24hrs a day regardless if you have a frame or masonry structure”.

Imperial Pest Prevention states that though there may be more signs of a termite infestation, these are some of the more obvious:

Dead swarmer bodies and/ or wings, near windowsills, doors or locations of light are some of the more easily symptoms. exit holes in painted locations with debris below them as well as wrinkling of paint and soft locations. Subterranean termite mud tubes found near the home’s foundation slab, or crawl spaces subflooring, stem wall, or piers. Wood that is visibly damaged or even sounds hollow when pressed upon. Any moisture locations showing visible signs of staining

Imperial Pest Prevention suggests that all properties in Florida should be treated for Termites, and should be Inspected at least yearly by a professional. Company Spokes Person and Certified Entomologist Jonathan Stoddard also stated that a yearly inspection should consist of a WDO (Wood Destroying Organism) inspection and one can expect a small fee. These inspections are handled by a properly licensed inspector. The free ones many companies advertise are just a salesman who will come out and give quotes and are far inferior from a professional”.

