Inspirational book ‘Wheels of Wisdom’ wins Indie Excellence Award

National Indie Excellence Award recognizes ‘Wheels of Wisdom: Life Lessons for the Restless Spirit,’ by Tim and Debbie Bishop, as winner in the inspiration category

Thompson's Station, Tennessee (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2017

The 11th annual National Indie Excellence Awards have recognized “Wheels of Wisdom” by Tim and Debbie Bishop as the winner in the inspiration category of this year’s competition.

This prestigious award was open to recent English language books in print from small, medium, university and independent publishers, as well as self-published authors. Award winners and finalists were determined based on overall excellence of presentation – a synergy of form and content.

NIEA’s founder Ellen Reid said, “We are proud to announce the winners and finalists whose books truly embody the excellence that this award was created to celebrate. We salute you all for your fine work.”

Released in 2016, “Wheels of Wisdom: Life Lessons for the Restless Spirit” is a seeker’s devotional based on the bicycling adventures of midlife newlyweds and Hope Coaches Tim and Debbie Bishop. The book takes readers to various sites across America. Along the way, the Bishops reflect on adopting the right mindset, overcoming obstacles and relishing life’s journey.

“We feel honored to receive this award,” Debbie Bishop said. “Heartfelt thanks go to our contributors. We hope the award opens the door for more readers to discover the hope and inspiration that we share.”

Tim Bishop said, “We’ve tried to create unique content that matters and do it with high standards. The process can be difficult and costly, so recognition like this is gratifying. But we couldn’t have done it alone.”

The National Indie Excellence Awards began in 2007 to help establish independent publishing as a strong and proud facet of the publishing industry. Recognizing authors who put their heart and soul into their work, the NIEA is a champion of self-publishers and the small, independent presses that go the extra mile to produce books of excellence in every aspect. Experts from all angles of the book industry — including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters — judge the NIEA competition.

The Bishops have coauthored four books, including “Two Are Better: Midlife Newlyweds Bicycle Coast to Coast” in 2013. They volunteer as Hope Coaches for Dawson McAllister’s “TheHopeLine.” Among other reviews, their books have received accolades from Publishers Weekly and the Midwest Book Review. Giant e-book promoter BookBub selected “Wheels of Wisdom” as a featured deal in January 2017.

About Open Road Press

Open Road Press is committed to excellence in publishing unique and uplifting works on love, life, and bicycling.

Founded in 2012, Open Road Press has four titles pertaining to long-distance bicycle touring and other matters of faith and inspiration. Furthermore, it has published a business book, “Hedging Commodity Price Risk: A Small Business Perspective.”