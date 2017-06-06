Jazz, Beignets, and CME: Two Days of Pain Management for the Main Street Practitioner in New Orleans, June 24 and 25

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Mingle with faculty and attendees, learn and earn up to 12.0 AMA PRA Category 1 credits for $199

PAINWeekEnd (PWE) on June 24 and 25 at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans Hotel, 800 Iberville Street, will be an educational and exciting 2-day program providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 12.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain.

Attendees of a recent PAINWeekEnd conference said of Dr. Doug Gourlay and his presentation Trainwreck: Addressing Complex Pharmacotherapy With the Inherited Pain Patient, “Very valuable points were made. Well organized.” “Great speaker, entertaining and good clinical anecdotes and pearls.” “This was my favorite session; I found Dr. Gourlay to be an engaging and effective speaker with obvious depth of knowledge.” Don’t miss the chance to hear Dr. Gourlay at PWE New Orleans. He will be presenting Trainwreck and his other course Cannabis vs Cannabinoids: The Politics of Medical Marijuana. Other courses include (and are subject to change): The Importance of Appropriate Chart Documentation: Through the Eyes of a Chart Reviewer; If 6 Were 9: The CDC's Prescribing Guidelines and the Veil of Secrecy; Naloxone Prescriptions for Overdose: Outside of Misuse and Abuse; The Medical Stasi: Is Risk Management for Controlled Substances Destroying the Provider-Patient Relationship?; Central Sensitization and Ketamine Infusions; Nonopioid Analgesics: Antidepressants, Adjuvant Therapies, and Muscle Relaxants; The Silent Healthcare Epidemic: Counterfeit Medicine; To Infinity and Beyond: Safe and Effective Opioid Titration Strategies; and New Technologies for Abuse Prevention and Treatment.

Commercially supported activities—addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics—will also be presented.

Online registration fee for this PAINWeekEnd Conference: $199. PAINWeekEnd registrants may register for the PAINWeek National Conference, September 5-9 in Las Vegas, for $200 off the current online published price.

PAINWeekEnd is provided by Global Education Group. About Global Education Group:

Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/05/prweb14369577.htm