Maintenance Connection Announces Next Evolution of CMMS Platform

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Maintenance Connection, an industry leader in Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) software technology, announced the availability of the latest iteration of its CMMS platform, Version 8.0. With this release, Maintenance Connection is aiming to help organizations address the growing demand for a robust CMMS platform that provides real-time data, intuitive reporting options, and the mobile flexibility that today’s modern enterprise needs.

Maintenance Connection, an industry leader in Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) software technology, announced the availability of the latest iteration of its CMMS platform, Version 8.0. With this release, Maintenance Connection is aiming to help organizations address the growing demand for a robust CMMS platform that provides real-time data, intuitive reporting options, and the mobile flexibility that today’s modern enterprise needs.

Maintenance Connection’s Version 8.0 continues to build on its best-in-class CMMS platform by putting an emphasis on helping organizations reduce asset downtime, improve planning and productivity, and helping key organizational stakeholders easily track and improve performance results.

“We are seeing the continued need for a CMMS platform that produces unrivaled user experience while also providing tools to track, monitor and manage performance towards an organization’s goals,” says Eric Morgan, CEO of Maintenance Connection. “Today marks the next evolution of the CMMS platform with the release of Maintenance Connection Version 8.0. Our team has worked hard to include more than 100 product features, with many of those being taken directly from end-user feedback and suggestions, with the aim of providing a CMMS platform that continues to exceed the expectations of both our customers and the industry.”

Some key features of Maintenance Connection Version 8.0 include:



Labor Change Manager – Save time and resources with the ability to easily identify, edit, and update labor records with the new labor change manager

Global Search – Quickly search for and easily pinpoint desired records across the Maintenance Connection platform with the assistance of the centrally located Global Search tool

Device Native Barcode Scanning – Technicians can now scan barcodes and QR codes in the field using the native camera on a mobile device, significantly extending the ability to quickly access key records and increase overall efficiency.

“This release is the culmination of work from our development team, feedback from our valued customers, and an intentional effort to stay ahead of the curve in maintenance software,” says Fred Tillman, Chief Technology Officer at Maintenance Connection. “There will be much more of these developments to come in the not too distant future.”

About Maintenance Connection: Maintenance Connection is a rapidly growing company that is leading the way in maintenance management. Maintenance Connection delivers a full-featured, web-based maintenance management (or CMMS) solution, including Work Order tracking, Preventive Maintenance (PM) Software, Asset Management, Inventory Tracking, Procedure Library, Labor Scheduling, and Service Requests, all of which are available using a web browser or through the use of a company's own local network. Maintenance Connection offers a unique and intuitive user interface built on a robust database infrastructure, all at a highly competitive price point. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.MaintenanceConnection.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14399222.htm