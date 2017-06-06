NYC-Based Layla Capital Launches as Nationwide Direct Commercial Bridge Lender

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Layla Capital's advanced lending platform provides real estate owners and developers with loans from $500,000 to $10,000,000 for a range of asset classes at highly competitive interest rates, and with quick turnaround. Brokers are always fully protected.

New York City-based Layla Capital has launched as a private and direct commercial real estate bridge lender, with a focus on small to middle market debt opportunities in the Northeast and top 50 MSA’s nationwide.

Layla Capital’s advanced lending platform provides real estate owners and developers with loans ranging from $500,000 to $10,000,000 at highly competitive interest rates, so they can execute on transactions such as an acquisition, refinance, partner buy-out, construction take-out, bridge to stabilization, bridge to sale, condo inventory loan, value add, cash out, among other financing requirements and scenarios.

Brokers are always fully protected, and loans with flexible terms and structures close quickly — often as short as two weeks — for a full range of properties that include multifamily, mixed-use, retail, office, light industrial, single family investment houses and condominiums, rentals, and other asset classes on a loan-by-loan basis.

“We are here to provide capital to borrowers who cannot otherwise get the financing they need from traditional sources, such as CMBS lenders and conventional banks,” commented Layla Capital’s founder and CEO Justin Cooper, who has held positions with Silo Financial, Stabilis Capital Management where he was an asset manager and later head of originations, and a family office where he served as Vice President and focused on secured first mortgage bridge loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments in the $1M to $40M range.

Continued Cooper, whose company has recruited real estate industry professional Jeff Grasso as an Advisor: “The commercial real estate bridge lending space is fundamentally a relationship-driven industry. That is why we are extremely attentive and responsive regardless of deal size. We are focused on building successful partnerships with strong sponsors and brokers, and providing capital for well-positioned properties with viable exit strategies that have a high likelihood of success for all stakeholders.”

More information on Layla Capital is available at https://www.laylacapital.com, or by calling (212) 600-2272. The company’s office is located at 575 Lexington Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

Prospective borrowers will also find an overview of Layla Capital’s lending criteria and a secure online application form on the company’s website.

About Layla Capital

Layla Capital is a New York City-based direct bridge lender focused on small to middle market debt opportunities in the Northeast and top fifty MSA's nationwide. Loans range from $500,000 to $10,000,000 at highly competitive interest rates, and with quick turnaround. Learn more at https://www.laylacapital.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Layla-Capital/commercial-bridge-lender/prweb14397824.htm