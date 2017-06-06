OpsHub Highlights Its Role in Accelerating DevOps Transformation at Discover 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

By using OpsHub, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), Application Lifecycle Management Octane (ALM Octane) and Quality Center (QC) users can connect with more than 50 ALM, DevOps, CRM, and ITSM systems to create a unified DevOps ecosystem.

Enterprises are embracing the need to transform digitally, and they are facing challenges in delivering high-quality solutions in shorter cycle times. OpsHub enables enterprises to create a unified DevOps environment within their existing infrastructure by integrating HPE Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), Application Lifecycle Management Octane (ALM Octane) and Quality Center (QC) solutions to other ALM, DevOps, CRM, and ITSM systems. As a result, organizations can increase delivery speed and quality by enhancing collaboration between sales, service and development teams – while ensuring availability of information with context.

In a DevOps ecosystem created by OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM), all cross-functional teams work with unified sets of facts, towards delivering a holistic experience to the customer. This ecosystem also supports end-to-end automation during all stages of development and operations. Additional features such as support for automatic recovery and reconciliation, proactive conflict management, implicit traceability, and historical tracking introduced in the ecosystem by OIM make the ecosystem future-ready, robust, and reliable for cross-functional collaboration.

“A unified DevOps ecosystem created by integrating HPE ALM, ALM Octane and QCE with other third party systems not only accelerates productivity, but also boosts business agility. This enables enterprises to deliver quality solutions and phenomenal customer experiences leading to delighted customers in the digital age,” said Sandeep Jain, CEO of OpsHub Inc.

“An expanding set of tools and technologies creates complex organizational challenges for enterprises shifting to DevOps,” said Vandan Nayak, Senior Product Manager for ALM Octane, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Leveraging tools like HPE ALM, ALM Octane and Quality Center, in conjunction with OpsHub Integration Manager, to streamline enterprise systems can improve cross-team collaboration – and ultimately help organizations rapidly deliver high-quality, high-performing applications.”

OpsHub is the leading provider of integration and migration solutions for the ALM, CRM, and DevOps tool chains. OpsHub improves the efficiency and effectiveness of agile teams in ALM and DevOps environments by making necessary and current data available to each user, in that user’s preferred system, with full context, in real-time. OpsHub’s solutions for integration and migration speed up development processes, reduce errors, improve decision-making, and result in delivering innovative products and services faster, with higher quality at lower cost.

