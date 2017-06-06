The 2017 Employee Engagement Awards in association with People Insight opens for entries across UK & Europe

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

London – June 06, 2017 – The 2017 UK & European Employee Engagement Awards, (www.ee-awards.com) in association with People Insight, today opens for entries. The deadline for receiving entries is October 6, 2017.

For the first time, the EE Awards will be open to entries (submitted in English) from the UK and right across Europe.

The Employee Engagement Awards (EE Awards) is now in its fourth year and active in four continents around the world. The Awards recognises the organisations that invest in employee engagement to improve the world of work and enhance business performance.

Winners are forward-thinking organisations that strive to do things differently and put their workforce at the heart of their operations. Previous winners and finalists, such as BMW, Cancer Research UK, Cisco, Lidl, Marriott, Tesco Bank, Virgin Trains and Visa, have shown that best practice employee engagement improves productivity, profitability and innovation – and the health and wellbeing of employees.

Leading the way globally

Matt Manners, Founder & CEO, The EE Awards, said: “It’s a privilege to work in this theatre of business. Every day I encounter organisations of all sizes striving to drive the Employee Experience for better Engagement and business performance. I see cross-industry collaboration, new ideas being tested and old ideas revisited and improved.

The Awards categories reflect the diverse ways that organisations can go about achieving energised and engaged employees. The finalists will no doubt provide exceptional insights into what is possible, both in terms of innovative approaches and tangible results. I can’t wait to see entries from countries across Europe this year too. Good luck to all.”

Categories

Due to the nature of Employee Engagement, there are 18 categories to ensure all facets of engagement are recognised. The categories are:

The Employee Engagement Company of the Year in association with People Insight Employee Engagement Unsung Hero Award Employee Engagement Professional of the Year Employee Engagement SMB Company of the Year Award (0-1000 Employees) Employee Engagement Enterprise Company of the Year Award (1000+ employees) Employee Engagement Project of the Year Award (Public sector) Employee Engagement Project of the Year Award (Non-Profit/Charity) Customer Engagement Award Leadership Strategy Award The Internal Communications Award The Employer Brand Award Wellbeing Award Reward and Recognition Award The Diversity & Inclusion Award Social Responsibility Award Best use of Technology Award Employee Engagement Consultancy Employee Engagement Vendor

Our final judging panel will be confirmed later this month.

Tom Debenham, MD People Insight, said: “We are delighted once again to be supporting the EE Awards. Every year brings stronger evidence that if employers want to thrive, then they need to create environments in which their people thrive. And let’s not pretend that this is just about enhancing organisation performance and shareholder value (important though those things are). This is about creating healthy organisations in every respect, where people can sustainably flourish and grow.

Our mission at People Insight is to make the world a more engaging place to work (one organisation at a time), and the EE Awards are a hugely valuable showcase for everyone else that shares this aspiration.”

Award Ceremony – The Employee Engagement night of the year

The Employee Engagement Awards winners will be announced at a black tie Awards Gala Dinner at the iconic Wembley Stadium on January 25th 2018. The evening will include: A Champagne Reception, three-course dinner with wine, the Awards presentation, a live band and entertainment.

The awards ceremony is the chance for the UK’s employee engagement professionals to come together in a relaxed environment to network, learn and celebrate with each other. This high-profile event will offer everyone the perfect place to meet hundreds of industry thought leaders, raise their profile and most of all, have fun!

Key dates & Fees

October 06, 2017 – Entries close

November 01, 2017 – Finalists announced

January 25, 2018 – Awards Ceremony

March 1, 2018 – Employee Engagement Conference

Standard entry – £150 ex VAT

Exclusive Media Partner

HR Grapevine is the exclusive media partner in the UK & Europe.

Sponsorship

There are some opportunities available for companies to sponsor the awards. For more information please contact matt@ee-awards.com

The Employee Engagement Awards (EE Awards) is the first and only global, dedicated Employee Engagement Awards & conference business. We believe in inspiring and educating people to remake the way organisations engage, people to achieve their purpose.

That’s why we created and continue to improve the Employee Engagement Awards. Our aim is to provide a platform to recognise excellence in engagement that inspires action and drives the industry and the employee experience forward.

The EE Awards provides organisations both industry acknowledgement and an important competitive advantage in attracting the best talent.

About People Insight

People Insight are a specialist employee engagement and culture consultancy that help HR leaders make people decisions so that their organisations thrive.

We deliver employee surveys, HR analytics, 360 and consultancy support to help our clients improve the employee experience.

We help our clients understand what’s happening with employee engagement, wellbeing and culture, so they can make the right decisions for real business benefit. What’s more, we provide hands-on support to make the changes that will drive results.

