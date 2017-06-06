The Portal Expands Services for Startups; Fills Resource Void with New Service in Content Marketing and Media Outreach

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Orange County's successful social enterprise reaches beyond technology to help startups establish their voice and presence.

The Portal today announced that it had added and expanded services offered to startups and small businesses in Southern California. The Portal has launched a new service, content marketing and media outreach.

The Portal has been providing student-powered web and mobile development services to Orange County startups since 2015 with local professionals offering mentorship and real-world advice. The web and mobile development program has successfully completed over 48 projects for 28 different companies, totaling more than 12,800 hours of development, with several clients returning to The Portal with additional projects and new scopes of work.

The Portal was created to address the resource void that faces new startups and small businesses – without experience or solid business connections, startups often don’t know what to do or who to ask to help build and grow their product or their business. Given The Portal’s proven model of student-driven work with close mentorship from industry professionals, the company decided to extend programs to include accounting (earlier this year), and now content marketing and media outreach, to address the resource shortages in these other key areas.

“We want to make more resources accessible to new entrepreneurs and businesses,” said Raymond Chan, managing director of The Portal. “It’s troublesome and expensive for small businesses to outsource work on an on-demand basis, and there isn’t always a guarantee on the quality. We want The Portal to be the go-to resource hub for startups and small businesses.”

Although many startups and small businesses want a way to deliver impactful messages to their audiences and reputable media outlets, knowing how to reach out to these targets can be daunting, and expensive upfront or retainer fees can keep startups from accessing quality PR agency services. With all the changes a young business is facing, the last thing it wants is to be locked into a lengthy retainer. The new program offers companies as-needed content marketing and media outreach services, without a long commitment or expensive fees.

“We want to help startups build a presence with both traditional and online media,” said Chan. “It’s often difficult to reach your audience and make yourself heard, and we want our content marketing services to help startups find their voice.”

Writers will interview clients, generate press releases, blog articles, and other forms of communication, as well as methods of sharing and disseminating content to targeted audiences through social and traditional media channels, while being coached by experienced PR and journalism professionals. This service will also build and establish social media accounts in various platforms to distribute the content to a targeted audience through the appropriate channels.

“Our content marketing program will establish companies and the people behind them as thought leaders,” concluded Chan. “We’ll fill the resource gap and work with them to bring their businesses to a new awareness level.”

Small businesses interested in learning more about The Portal’s development, accounting, and marketing support services can learn more by visiting http://www.theportal.io or emailing operations(at)theportal.io

The Portal is an Irvine, California-based non-profit social enterprise whose goal is to revolutionize the local startup and business economy by turning talent into experienced hires. Students in the apprenticeship program receive mentorship from and work directly with industry professionals. With a focus on experiential learning and on-the-job training, The Portal aims to provide students with valuable work experience that complements what they learn in school and an opportunity to exercise ideas they encounter in their classes. Through leadership opportunities, the chance to work on live projects, and connections to local leaders and innovators, The Portal hopes to inspire the next generation of thinkers and doers. Find out more on The Portal’s website.

