Trextel Names Two Technology Executives to Lead Company Growth

Davie and Thompson bring strong track record of success to tech provider

Technology solutions and services provider Trextel is on the move, and to speed its growth, the company has added two tech executives with significant business development and operating experience to its leadership team.



James Davie, who has a strong track record of growing businesses in the technology industry and was co-founder of two tech startups, has been named president.

John Thompson, who achieved notable success in sales and business development at Motorola, has joined the company as executive vice president of sales.

“Trextel is known for the quality of our solutions and our white glove service to our customers, and we’re going to build on that strong foundation to grow the company significantly,” said Jason Morrow, chief executive officer. “With their exceptional depth of experience and a shared vision for Trextel’s future, our new leaders position us to aggressively pursue our goals and expand our business.”

Trextel offers a comprehensive set of communications, network deployment and management solutions to companies across North America. The company will focus on increasing its technology refresh and rollout and managed services businesses in four core markets — quick-service restaurants, retail, financial institutions and healthcare organizations — Morrow said.

“We’re making major investments in our managed services offering and expanding our sales efforts, including doubling the size of our sales team,” he said. “We’re on a high-growth trajectory, and the addition of James and John to our team shows our commitment to business growth and operational excellence for our clients.”

Davie brings 30 years of technology experience to Trextel, with expertise in strategic planning, sales management and business operations. An entrepreneur, he co-founded two successful tech startups, Optimus Solutions and Canvas Systems, and recently managed a business unit within global distributor Avnet.

Before joining Trextel, Thompson led sales and business development for one of three strategic growth areas for Motorola, more than tripling sales of public safety IT applications in three years. In another role, Thompson successfully established an alliance partner program to meet the needs of U.S. government agencies, expanding sales by focusing on key channel partners and large federal programs.

Trextel designs, deploys and manages multi-location enterprise networks for many of North America’s largest companies, enabling them to roll out new technology quickly to drive growth and capture market share. Organizations with critical business operations in dispersed locations rely on Trextel to manage every aspect of their complex, multi-vendor technology environments with solutions including converged voice, data, video, surveillance, point of sale and digital signage. From technology retrofits to new store build-outs for organizations needing to rapidly scale, our experienced engineers and 5,000+ field technicians design and deploy to our customers’ exacting specifications, reducing their costs in both deployment and support. Our managed services organization is dedicated to delivering service excellence and guaranteed SLAs for the critical networked devices our customers depend on. Trextel has built its reputation as a solution provider that delivers on promises, giving customers peace of mind and more time to focus on serving their own customers.

