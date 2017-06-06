Vichitra Games Launches Mrityu – The Terrifying Maze for Android and iOS

Pune, India — (SBWIRE) — 06/05/2017 — Vichitra Games, the critically acclaimed game development studio launches Mrityu – The Terrifying maze for Android and iOS.

Mrityu is the newest game published by this India-based game development studio after the critically acclaimed: Politics Challenge, Mystery Numbers and Romi and Road Juliet. This time the studio released a combination of maze and 3d first person survival game based in a horror setting with lots of dangerous enemies, ghosts, powerups, and mysteries.

"We felt there is a lack of 3D first person survival games in the horror game genre. The idea for Mrityu did not come easy, but we think that the final result is great. The fans of horror, fps games with stories will have an amazing time enjoying Mrityu", stated Mr. Rohit from Vichitra Games.

The storyline for this horror game is based on 3 friends. They are trying to find the treasure hidden in an ancient dungeon, but they will have a hard time battling different types of unexpected opponents. It's a first person survival in which players need to protect themselves from ghosts. In order to do so, users can use the power called 'mrityunjay mantra' so they can protect themselves from ghosts.

"Mrityu is a Sanskrit word which means death & is commonly used all over in India, and we just wanted to resemble the true horror spirit of this exciting and nail-biting survival game. We hope the true fans of this genre will be excited about Mrityu – The Terrifying maze as we are", added Mr. Rohit.

The game is based on a scary maze and is content rich. Expect hours and hours of entertainment with additional powers too, like flashlights (to freeze ghosts) and flares (to put a marker in the maze).

Game Features:

– horror survival game

– astounding HD graphics

– easy controls

– mystery & horror sound effects

– scary 3D gameplay

– treasure hunt horror game

– special abilities to defend

Minimum Requirements:

iOS

-OS version 8.0 or later

– Memory space 650 mb

Android

– OS version 4.0 or later

– Memory space 275 mb

– 2GB Ram, 1.5 Ghz processor

Screenshots: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B1Mfc0dr0Z9nU2VzUkNvc3didkE

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vichitragames.maze

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mrityu-the-terrifying-maze-horror-survival/id1186163649?mt=8&at=1l3voR9&ct=prOth

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuDN249iF7M&spfreload=10

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/vichitragames

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vichitra_games

About Vichitra Games

We are a team of mobile game developers. Currently we are publishing apps on app store and google play store.

Contact:

Rohit Kulkarni

Company: Vichitra Games

Phone: +91 020 46705363

Address: 71/5th floor, Kunal Plaza, Near Chinchwad Railway station, Pune – Mumbai highway, Chinchwad, Pune – 411019, India

Email: contact@vichitragames.com

Website: https://vichitragames.com/mrityu/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/vichitra-games-launches-mrityu-the-terrifying-maze-for-android-and-ios-815594.htm