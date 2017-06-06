Waggl Joins Forces with University of Phoenix® RedFlint™ Experience Center to Provide Pulse Survey Technology to Las Vegas Businesses

Incorporates crowdsourced feedback in connection with RedFlint’s workshops

Waggl, the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback and align on action, today announced that it has joined forces with the University of Phoenix® RedFlint™ experience center in downtown Las Vegas to incorporate its pulse survey technology in connection with RedFlint’s workshops. Waggl's technology provides real-time crowdsourced feedback designed to propose possible solutions to common business issues like stagnation, to help organizations of all sizes support and encourage innovation, business growth and development.

“Waggl chose to collaborate with RedFlint to help new and established businesses harness the talent and wisdom of their people toward important goals like innovation,” said Alex Kinnebrew, Head of Strategy, Waggl. “RedFlint’s technological and business development offerings combined with Waggl’s human sensing mechanism as a way to capture live field intelligence can be utilized by organizations big and small to inspire and activate their talented people.”

Waggl's technology helps organizations better connect with employees by collecting and distilling actionable feedback and insight in real-time. Unlike traditional survey and polling platforms, Waggl creates a virtual dialogue with participants by asking open-ended questions where favorite responses can be “voted up.” The Waggl platform enables fast, frequent, focused dialogue on virtually any topic, and can be used to create a more responsive listening culture within an organization. The pulse surveys will collect feedback from RedFlint’s technology showcases and workshops to help RedFlint’s evaluate its hands-on experiential learning, designed to enhance business performance.

“Technology is the great disruptor and companies that don’t innovate can quickly find themselves playing catchup or becoming extinct,” said Dennis Bonilla, executive dean, University of Phoenix, College of Information Systems & Technology. “Waggl’s technology can lend itself as a solution to the challenges that organizations, from startups to Fortune 500s, face on a daily basis.”

As part of its larger ongoing collaboration with the University of Phoenix, Waggl will integrate interactive survey kiosks into the RedFlint experience center. These kiosks will provide visitors to RedFlint with the opportunity to utilize Waggl’s real-time listening platform to participate in an interactive dialogue with their community around trending topics that are relevant to innovation. The kiosks will also be used to collect visitor feedback on RedFlint workshops, events and educational offerings.

About Waggl

Waggl is the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback. Named after the dance that bees do in a hive to transmit important information very quickly, Waggl lives at the intersection of two organizational realities: Companies want an engaged workforce and employees want to know that their opinions count. Waggl goes beyond the traditional survey by offering an extremely easy way to listen to many voices at once within an organization for the purpose of making it better. Waggl’s real-time listening platform creates a transparent, authentic two-way dialogue that gives people a voice, distills insights, and unites organizations through purpose. With a highly seasoned management team and a Board including esteemed executives from Glassdoor, Success Factors, and Coupa, Waggl is an innovative industry leader helping companies of all sizes to succeed by building a listening culture. For more information, please visit: http://www.waggl.com/.

About RedFlint

Based in the vibrant innovative tech and business community in downtown Las Vegas, the over 10,000 square foot center located within the Bank of America Plaza building provides and hosts local resources to help educate, incubate and accelerate business ideas. The open floor plan boasts a variety of tools and spaces to support a variety of business needs. The RedFlint experience center encompasses advanced technologies and an experiential, hands-on learning environment to address possible solutions for common issues including stagnation inside established businesses, a lack of resource for entrepreneurs and startup ventures and slow adaption to the technology curve. For more information about the RedFlint experience center, visit: http://www.redflintvegas.com.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is constantly innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. As a subsidiary of Apollo Education Group, Inc., University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit http://www.phoenix.edu.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14394423.htm