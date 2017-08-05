Dr. Suresh Krishnan is First in St. Louis to Offer New Treatment Option for Chronic Pain

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Suresh Kishnan, MD of Interventional Pain Care, LLC is the first physician in the St. Louis, Missouri area to implant Nuvectra’s Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation System.

Suresh Kishnan, MD of Interventional Pain Care, LLC is the first physician in the St. Louis, Missouri area to implant Nuvectra’s Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation System, a powerfully versatile, patient-centric system. The Nuvectra™ Algovita SCS System has been FDA approved as a treatment option for chronic intractable pain.

“I like the platform on which is it based, it combines the best of all the other individual systems I’ve used previously,” said Dr. Krishnan regarding the Nuvectra Algovita system.

Chronic pain affects over 100 million Americans according to the Institute of Medicine, more than diabetes, cancer, and heart disease combined. Chronic pain is difficult to treat, but one potential treatment option is spinal cord stimulation, or SCS. SCS works by masking or interrupting pain signals as they travel up the spinal cord to the brain. A small, rechargeable battery is implanted under the patient’s skin and connected to thin wires, called leads, which stimulate the nerves sending pain signals. The stimulation “overrides” the pain signals, and instead of feeling pain, patients may feel a tingling sensation known as paresthesia.

The Algovita SCS System is a new offering to the SCS market, featuring 24 current sources and the broadest overall set of parametric ranges offered for tonic SCS. This combination provides flexible coverage and expanded programming options for individualized patient therapy. Algovita also offers the industry’s only stretchable leads, which are designed to reduce the risk of lead fracture and migration. In addition, the system’s percutaneous leads feature up to 12 contacts for wide coverage of potential pain areas. The Algovita system was designed to be patient-centric and easy to use. The wireless Pocket Programmer fits discreetly in a hand, purse, or pocket and allows a patient to conveniently adjust their therapy on the go.

For more information about Nuvectra and the Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation system, visit http://www.nuvectramed.com.

# # #

About Dr. Krishnan



Dr. Suresh Krishnan is the founder of Interventional Pain Care. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of pain management. His special interested include spinal cord stimulation for persistent neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndrome, and thoracic outlet syndrome. He offers a full spectrum of procedural and non-procedural treatment options for many conditions including neck and pain back, spinal stenosis, disc problems, and sciatica. He completed his Pain Management fellowship from Northwestern University in Chicago. He is triple board certified in the fields of Anesthesiology, Pain Management and E.N.T. Surgery. He has served a Medical Director and Chief Anesthesiologist at Guam Surgery Center and has been in private practice since 2004.

About Nuvectra Corporation



Nuvectra is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other neurological indications such as sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), and deep brain stimulation (DBS). In addition, our NeuroNexus subsidiary designs, manufactures, and markets leading-edge neural-interface technologies for the neuroscience clinical research market. Visit the Nuvectra website at http://www.nuvectramed.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14570361.htm