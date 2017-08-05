Empire Industries LLC Takes Over the Dallas / Fort Worth Area

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Empire Industries LLC Expands Property Management Operations to the Dallas / Fort Worth Area

As of August 1, 2017 the fastest growing property management company in Texas now operates in the Dallas / Fort Worth area out of five strategically located offices. Those offices are in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Plano and Southlake.

Empire Industries manages over 700 single family homes through out the Houston, Texas area and now is setting its sights on the Dallas / Fort Worth area. Empire provides frustration free property management for investors, by investors. They are a national award winning company that has also been recognized by the Better Business Bureau in Houston in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Steve Rozenberg, President and Co-Owner, says our expansion into the Dallas / Fort Worth area means that our business model works and our plans to have over 100 offices in Texas is moving as we planned.

Empire Industries LLC will continue its expansion throughout the state of Texas in the next four years.

For more information on our services visit http://www.empireindustriesllc.com





