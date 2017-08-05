Nanoscience Instruments Introduces the Phenom Pro and ProX Generation 5 SEMs

Celebrating 10 Years of Desktop SEM Innovation

Nanoscience Instruments is proud to introduce the 5th generation Phenom Pro and ProX SEMs by Phenom-World. The introduction of this new generation SEM celebrates ten years of Desktop SEM innovation from Phenom World. The new generation features enhanced imaging, 20 percent real electro-optical resolution improvement, new software to significantly widen application range, and an optional secondary electron detector (SED). The Phenom maintains its hallmark ease of use with the NeverLost navigation and automated stage. The performance of the 5th Generation Phenom SEM offers an alternative to floor model SEMs in multiple applications including materials science, manufacturing, electronics, earth science, life sciences, education, and more.

“Breakthroughs in research happen when technology is made intuitive, easier to use and accessible to everyone,” says Mark Flowers co-owner and co-founder of Nanoscience Instruments. “The 5th Generation Phenom is making that a reality with the addition of several advanced features. SEM users are realizing that solutions can be found without the cumbersome and expensive full-size floor model SEM. Customers have found that the low cost-of-entry desktop for SEMs combined with the advanced features can be used in applications that previously used floor model systems. This speaks to the continued innovation that Phenom-World has brought to this market for the past ten years. This next generation SEM will only accelerate this trend.”

Advanced New Features

“The advanced features of the Generation 5 usher in capabilities previously only seen in floor model SEM systems, at a fraction of the expense,” says Dr. Sebastian Kossek, co-owner and co-founder of Nanoscience Instruments. “Imaging is improved with the new electronics and improved lens, the result of which is at least a 20% resolution improvement. The optional, high-end SED extends applications to situations that require more sensitivity to surface structure. The Generation 5 SEMs also allows the user to image materials that are very sensitive to beam damage. The application programming interface (API) is powerful and makes it easier for users to optimize imaging and image processing for their own application needs. Additionally, on the Phenom ProX, an optional fully-integrated energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy (EDS) detector lets users analyze elemental composition and distribution at the microscopic scale. This next generation now has glove box compatibility allowing imaging of highly-reactive materials that need to be handled in an inert gas environment, such as argon or nitrogen.”

The Phenom Pro and ProX Generation 5 SEMs come with all the unique features that have made their predecessors a success. The robust equipment features vibration-isolating platforms and allow easy sample handling delivering images in approximately 30 seconds. The Cerium Hexaboride (CeB6) electron source offers a longer-lifetime and brighter illumination than traditional tungsten filaments. The brightness of the source yields high caliber image quality, even in low vacuum conditions when analyzing non-conductive samples.



Dr. Kossek emphasized, “This new generation of SEMs clearly shows the commitment to innovation that is the hallmark to the Phenom desktop SEM. The aim is to make imaging and analysis available to every scientist in every lab. The commitment to make customers’ jobs easier, so they can achieve their goals faster, is demonstrated in the growing capability of desktop SEMs. The Phenom has become the first choice for many high-end applications.”

About Nanoscience Instruments

For 15 years, Nanoscience Instruments has been a premier supplier of surface science and nanoscale microscopy instrumentation. Our product line includes benchtop SEMs, portable AFMs & STMs, 3D optical profilers, electrospraying and electrospinning, micro and nanomanipulation systems, as well as consumables and accessories for these instruments. More information is available from the Nanoscience Instruments website: http://www.nanoscience.com.

