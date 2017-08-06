gen-E Makes Executive Addition to Support Company Growth

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Recognized leader in telecommunications industry, Mike Henderson, joins gen-E executive team as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing

gen-E®, the fast-growing service assurance company, today announced the addition of Mike Henderson as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Henderson is a recognized leader with the vision and discipline to drive sustainable growth with more than 30 years of global leadership experience in the communications, media, high-technology, and cyber security markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Mike to our team,” said Marc Hayden, CEO of gen-E. “Mike has a strong record of driving revenue and strategic relationships across communications service providers and other market verticals globally. His strength in solving customers’ challenges, and developing businesses through an emphasis on advanced product development, strategic channel management, and expansion of key vertical markets will help gen-E scale efficiently as we rapidly grow. Our number one goal remains to deliver excellent results for our customers, and Mike will be a key factor in achieving our goal.”

Henderson most recently served as President at CSG Invotas, a global cyber security solutions business which he internally developed, launched, and held responsibility for day-to-day operations. Prior to Invotas, Mike served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CSG International, a global Business Support Systems software and services provider, primarily to the telecommunications industry, overseeing worldwide business development, marketing, and account management.

In addition to holding executive and senior positions with major high-tech and telecommunications companies across North America, Henderson served on the board of the TeleManagement Forum, a 400-member, global organization that provides leadership, strategic guidance, and practical solutions to improve the management and operation of information and communication services.

“I’m extremely proud to be joining the gen-E team during a time of growth and strategic planning,” said Henderson. “What made the organization appealing was its impressive combination of industry-leading domain expertise, executive leadership, and positive perception amongst its customers and partners. gen-E’s software and services help make mission-critical communications better, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to help drive this mission.”

About gen-E

gen-E provides leading service assurance software and services company for service providers and companies with large, complex networks. gen-E enables our clients to dramatically reduce costs, improve efficiency and deliver higher quality service by providing greater visibility, control and automation of their operational systems. As an IBM Gold Partner, gen-E has deep industry knowledge and extensive experience servicing regional and Fortune 500 companies across the North America and EMEA. For more information visit: http://www.gen-e.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14576713.htm