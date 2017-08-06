New Partner in the USA: airberlin Starts Cooperation with JetBlue

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

airberlin, one of Germany's leading airlines has signed a cooperation with JetBlue providing passengers more access to most of airberlin's gateways in the U.S.

airberlin has a new, strong partner in the USA. Passengers will benefit from attractive transfer connections in the United States. Thanks to the new co-operation agreement with the American airline JetBlue, passengers can book their flights from the USA with airberlin, utilizing connecting flights operated by JetBlue from 31 destinations in the United States. These will start as of September 12th 2017 from New York (JFK), Boston, and Orlando.

“We are delighted that we have a new, strong partner at our side with JetBlue, in the important USA growth market. This is only the beginning of our co-operation. Together, we are working to extend our partnership in the coming months,” says Götz Ahmelmann, Chief Commercial Officer of airberlin.

The main benefits for airberlin passengers will be the many transfer connections at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, which is also the central hub for JetBlue’s flight operations. airberlin flies from New York twice a day to Dusseldorf and once a day to Berlin. Of course, baggage will be checked through on all connecting flights to the respective destination airport. The cooperation of both airlines will also include the frequent flyer programs in the future. It is planned that members of topbonus, airberlin’s loyalty program will be able to earn miles on JetBlue flights.

Route overview of transfer destinations with JetBlue in the USA:

To New York (JFK) from: Bermuda, Bridgetown, Boston, Buffalo, Charleston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Portland, Rochester, Fort Myers, Santo Domingo, San Francisco, San Juan, Santiago, Syracuse, Jacksonville, Raleigh/Durham, Tampa

To Boston (BOS) from: Atlanta, Buffalo, Baltimore, Washington (National), Denver, Newark, Fort Lauderdale, New York (JFK), Los Angeles, New York (LaGuardia), Orlando, Philadelphia, Raleigh/Durham, San Francisco

To Orlando (MCO) from: Boston, Washington (National), Newark, White Plains, New York (JFK), New York (LaGuardia)

As one of Europe’s largest network airlines, airberlin focuses on extremely frequent domestic flights and on services between a number of major European cities and its Berlin-Tegel and Dusseldorf hubs, from where the airline also operates long-haul flights to the US, Caribbean and the Middle East. airberlin carried approximately 28.9 million passengers in 2016 and its fleet is among the most modern and eco-efficient in Europe. airberlin is a member of the oneworld® airline alliance, co-founder of Etihad Airways Partners and a strategic partner of Etihad Airways, which has a 29.21 percent share in airberlin. topbonus, the frequent flyer programme of airberlin, has more than 4.3 million members.

