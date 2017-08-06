PCG Companies Becomes NIADA National Member Benefit Partner

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Provider of Marketing and Training Services Offers Association Members Discounts on Online Courses and Marketing Packages

PCG Companies, a leader in automotive marketing strategies, online education and data reporting, has teamed with the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association as its newest National Member Benefit partner, providing discounts for association members.

PCG is offering NIADA members discounted rates on PCG’s suite of online specialist certification courses as well as its library of published works. Members will also have access to a digital marketing package designed to meet their unique needs.

PCG offers a variety of marketing and training services designed to benefit dealers in the independent market, backed by more than a decade of experience working with automotive dealers to enhance their digital marketing strategies.

PCG has served the auto industry since 2005 with its blend of digital marketing, consulting, training and research.

“From our experience working with independent dealers, we realize they require a different level of digital marketing and education services than large dealer groups,” PCG Companies CEO Glenn Pasch said. “We are excited to work alongside NIADA to be able to provide those services, and are proud to be a National Member Benefit Partner.”

NIADA senior vice president of member services Scott Lilja called PCG “a renowned leader in the digital training/consulting field” and said NIADA is excited to offer PCG’s “first class” solutions to its members at the special rate.

“This end of our business is moving at lighting speed, driving much confusion, uncertainty and new challenges to our members,” Lilja said. “PCG’s resources will certainly help address many of those daunting yet immensely lucrative opportunities.”

For more information, visit http://www.niada.com.

About PCG Companies

PCG Companies is composed of an award-winning digital marketing agency, consulting firm, and online training platform located in Monmouth County, NJ. PCG’s roots began in digital marketing for the automotive industry, and have since expanded into non-automotive verticals from travel agencies to restaurants and everything in between. PCG’s mission, Advocate-Educate-Elevate, embodies their core ideals; to advocate for transparency, educate the public on the ever-changing digital landscape, and elevate their clients’ to success. PCG has also expanded to automotive product research, as well as data reporting for automotive dealers with their tool, VistaDash. For more information, please visit http://www.pcgcompanies.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14574333.htm