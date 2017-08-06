Prisoners Escape Using Books – Connecting Families and Saving Taxpayers Millions

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Books allow inmates and their families to maintain shared experiences and stay connected. A new ebook service called JPlay from GlobalTel allows them to do this for free

Steve Williams, CEO of IMT Globaltel, wants the public to know that we’re being “pennywise and pound foolish” in our prison systems. “We know for a fact that prisoners who maintain close relationships with family and friends return at half the rate of those who don’t. Every prisoner costs taxpayers about $40,000 a year. Taxpayers lose thousands as inmates lose the bonds and motivations they need to succeed beyond the prison walls says Williams”

IMT Globaltel already offers inmate families a lower cost system to lower the cost of jail calls. “But," says Williams, "we know from conversations with customers that they often struggle to find things in common to talk about. Reading together offers one solution.” Most correctional facilities now sell inmates an expensive electronic device that contains several thousand approved books. We found a way to provide that same collection of books to every inmate’s family for free. “We believe this new service can help inmates grow as human beings, adopt new philosophies, maintain mental health and most important, maintain close bonds with families thru the power of shared experiences”.

In addition to its JPlay.red Book Service, IMT offers it’s JailMail service, a simple prison compliant service for sending mail to inmates and JailAid.com as a service to assist friends and families find their inmates in the system and connect them with local churches and groups that can help them navigate the obstacles in making contact and visiting inmates.

To learn more about IMT Globaltel LLC or its services, visit http://www.GlobalTel.com or one of its services, http://www.JPlay.red, http://www.uspspostcards.com or http://www.JailAid.com today.

