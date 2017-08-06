Top Ten Most Insta-Worthy Spots in West Hollywood, California Which Defines You

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

West Hollywood's list of must-snap spots creates unique backdrops for selfies and groupies (selfies with friends) bathed in the glorious, long-summer-day light of Southern California. Arrive, snap, post, and enjoy the best visual spots in this tiny, Insta-worthy town.

Some of the places in West Hollywood's Top Ten Insta-worthy spots are recognizable to all, while others deliberately signal to an inside crowd. "Look, I'm here in West Hollywood, IRL". Straight up and naked or filtered through an Instagram trick, life looks better in welcoming WeHo.

Here are WeHo's top spots for capturing the perfect image, in alphabetical order, because ranking them is too personal. Be sure to use @visitweho to garner maximum audience accolades.

Alfred Coffee (@alfred)



As they say, “But first, coffee” while first-time patrons say, “But first, selfie.” Whether it's the triangular black-and-white tile or the macha or the avocado toast, there's a cool-factor here that's on par with its alley location next to Cycle House. Yeah, the one where Khloe Kardashian and others work out. 8428 Melrose Ave., http://www.alfredcoffee.com

Cycle House (@cyclehousela)



Take a spin (class) and then strike a pose in the alley (preferably in a piece of designer athleisure apparel in front of JGoldcrown's latest mural) with a sweaty glow that says, “I came, I rode, I clicked, therefore I am.” That and the buff abs and pecs are testimony enough to being alive. 8511 Melrose Ave., http://www.cyclehousela.com

E.P. & L.P. (@eplosangeles)



This deservedly acclaimed duo is known for a few things: its “Young and Free” neon sign that screams selfie even for mathematically middle-aged peeps; its rooftop happy hours and evening noshing beside a pink “Where Love Lives” neon sign; and its cool, self-described modern Asian eating house vibe. 603 North La Cienega Blvd., http://www.eplosangeles.com

Gracias Madre (@gmweho)



It's always a good day to say Thanks Mom, a place that celebrates organic Mexican food and the people who grow, cook and serve it. You can't capture the spirit of the place in pixels, but you can sure try – with sun glinting off their boozy snow cones or popsicles or with naturally stylized dishes that almost look too good to eat. Please, though, do eat while it's cold — or hot. 8905 Melrose Ave. http://www.graciasmadreweho.com

Hollywood sign (@hollywoodsign)



Newsflash (not): the Hollywood sign is the single most iconic backdrop in the area. And practically no one is “above it” – that is, being photographed here. A boatload of images is taken from a fair distance away at the Griffith Observatory. But Bikes and Hikes LA (bikesandhikesla.com/) gets you up close and personal while a drone captures the view for your group. They will even add your image as a cake topper for a special day. Griffith Park, hollywoodsign.org

Maxfield (@maxfieldla)



Ohhh, how rich and textured and nuanced the palette of grey concrete on those … cement monkeys. Yup, the courtyard entrance of this avant-garde boutique and one-off gallery is playfully guarded by a duo of primitively styled primates. They are almost as famous as what's inside. 8825 Melrose Ave., maxfieldla.com

Paul Smith's Pink Wall (#paulsmithpinkwall, @paulsmithwall)



L.A. and West Hollywood are full of brightly colored murals, but there's nothing quite as simple and arresting as the Bazooka bubble gum pink box that wraps this retail location of Paul Smith. Ya think? It makes Barnett Newman's color fields and Mark Rothko's abstract expressionism look downright dour. 8221 Melrose Ave., paulsmith.com/us/locator/paul-smith-los-angeles

RETNA Mural (@ironeyeretna)



On the wall outside of Craig's, the all American restaurant favored by celebs in the Design District, this mural gives rise to the existential question: If a backdrop was seen and not photographed, did it ever exist? Street artist RETNA never had to ask that question since he's been creating his distinctive typography on the streets of L.A. since he was a teenager. 8826 Melrose Ave, digitalretna.com

The Abbey (@theabbeyweho)



The crown jewel of WeHo's gay clubbing scene is the place to be seen with gorgeous go-go dancers, buff boyz and boozy bartenders (and now, a reality TV show). Cocktails are as chill as the music is hot. You'll be forgiven if you hand your camera to a friend to take a better-perspective “selfie”…which then begs the eternal question: is that actually a selfie? 692 N Robertson Blvd., theabbeyweho.com

Skybar at the Mondrian (@skybarla)



Day drinking rarely looks as fun as it does at Skybar, where partying poolside also means partying inside the pool. Come dusk, as candles start flickering, catch a flick while lounging poolside. Come evening, catch a poolside band. No matter the time of day, city views are unparalleled from this ivy-covered pavilion. 8440 Sunset Blvd. http://www.morganshotelgroup.com/mondrian/mondrian-los-angeles

West Hollywood City Hall Selfie Wall (#WeLoveWeHo)



Looking for a selfie passport stamp like the Welcome to Las Vegas sign or the South Rim of the Grand Canyon? WeHo has its own version: the City installed a rainbow tile graphic showing WeHo’s tiny size and boundaries. The exterior wall is part of a micro-park project that provides passers-by a place to gather, snap, post, then chill. You're welcome. No, thank you …for posting. Go forth, share, like, conquer. 8500 Melrose Avenue.

For more information, get a listing of what’s new, and suggestions on where to sleep, eat and drink, go to http://www.visitwesthollywood.com.

About Visit West Hollywood (@visitweho)



Hi. We’re Visit West Hollywood, the marketing organization that invites visitors to the world’s sexiest urban oasis, WeHo. Indulge in poolside pleasure, hot hotels, bleeding-edge design, and fresh nightlife all within 1.9 square miles. No apologies offered– or required. Get with us on Facebook & Twitter (@westhollywood), and Instagram & Snapchat (@visitweho). http://www.visitwesthollywood.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14575562.htm