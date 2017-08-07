2017 Harvest Moon Regatta® Features Sail-a-thon

Harvest Moon Regatta Sail-a-thon to benefit Judy's Mission Ovarian Cancer Foundation

Seabrook, Texas (PRUnderground) August 7th, 2017

For the sixth year, a Sail-a-thon to raise ovarian cancer awareness will be part of Lakewood Yacht Club’s Harvest Moon Regatta® which will race from Galveston to Port Aransas over October 5 – 8.

The beneficiary of the Sail-a-thon proceeds will be the Judy’s Mission OvarianCancer Foundation. The organization was founded seven years ago to honorJudy Robinson, a long-time member of Lakewood and participant in the HMR. Since Sail-a-thon began, over $68,000 has been raised for awareness programs.

The Judy’s Mission trophy, honoring Robinson, will be presented again this year to the skipper who raises the most money for the event. Additionally, five individual trophies are presented to first, second and third place skippers who raise the most funds, an awareness trophy to the skipper who receives the most donations, and an organization trophy to the virtual boat who raises the most funds. This presentation will take place during the HMR Awards Ceremony the evening of Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Port “A” City Pavilion.

Robinson was an avid sailor, boat owner, and racing participant. She was a member of the Harvest Moon Regatta Committee for years and was a great supporter of the event. Despite a healthy lifestyle, Robinson was diagnosed with advanced stage ovarian cancer in 2009 and died within a year. While battling ovarian cancer, she was determined to do something to raise awareness about the vague signs and symptoms and ineffective screening tools for women impacted by ovarian cancer.

The Judy’s mission Ovarian Cancer Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization in Houston dedicated to raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer and to funding research. For further information, please visit the website www.judysmission.org.

Visit www.harvestmoonregatta.com and click on Sail-A-Thon to participate.

Questions about the regatta should be directed to HMR Race Chair Paul Dunphey at hmr@lakewoodyachtclub.com, or call Principal Race Officer Dwight Bengtson at 832-457-5154.

About Lakewood Yacht Club

Lakewood Yacht Club (LYC) is one of the best-kept secrets on Clear Lake as well as the Greater Houston and Galveston communities. LYC is a private, member-owned club with great amenities to enjoy with friends and family. Located on 38 beautifully landscaped acres in the NE corner of Clear Lake, it’s an exceptional environment for boating, socializing and enjoying other water activities.