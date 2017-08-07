Adorama to Carry RED DIGITAL CINEMA Cameras and Accessories

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Known for use on award-winning films and TV shows, RED cameras feature ultra-high resolution and compact form factors; RED EPIC-W 8K S35 and SCARLET-W 5K are now available for purchase at Adorama

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is now an authorized dealer of RED DIGITAL CINEMA® cameras and filmmaking accessories. Adorama is already shipping the popular RED EPIC-W® with HELIUM® 8K S35 sensor and the SCARLET-W® with RED DRAGON® 5K sensor from RED’s line of professional cameras, in addition to a host of accessories specifically for these digital cinema cameras.

“Adorama is privileged to be a new authorized dealer for RED, bringing their world class products to our loyal base of filmmakers. RED is renowned in the filmmaking community for its incredible image quality and ergonomic form factor! Adorama continues to expand its product portfolio, and offer new technical capabilities, to ensure our customers produce the highest quality work,” Barry Litwin, CEO, Adorama.

Try RED Before You Buy



RED camera gear and accessories are also available via Adorama Rental Co (ARC); for more information, please visit the ARC website. Products are also eligible for Adorama’s Rent-to-Buy program, which allows customers to apply credit from their rental to fast-track their way to ownership, making it easier than ever to own a RED Digital Cinema camera.

SCARLET-W 5K



SCARLET-W harnesses the RAW performance, and incredible dynamic range of the RED DRAGON sensor, with interchangeable lens mounts and OLPFs. Capable of shooting motion and stills in 5K 2.4:1 at up to 60 frames per second (fps), or 5K full format at 50fps, SCARLET-W offers 13.8 megapixels of resolution for creative control, special effects, and post production mastery.

EPIC-W 8K S35



At full 8K resolution, the EPIC-W captures 35.4 megapixels images, delivering brilliant detail and creative possibilities in every frame. Thanks to HELIUM sensor advancements, EPIC-W boasts improved low-light sensitivity and wide dynamic range. Leveraging lightning-fast data rates up to 275 MB/s, EPIC-W can simultaneously record REDCODE® RAW, as well as proxy 4K Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR/HD.

RED Accessories Available at Adorama:



RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC2® Side Handle

RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC2 RED Touch 7.0” LCD

RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC2 RED Touch 4.7” LCD

RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC2 RED EVF (OLED) with Mount Pack

RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC2 V-Lock Battery Module

RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC2 Base Expander

RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC Bolt Kit

RED DIGITAL CINEMA RED MINI-MAG® 480GB (12-Pack)

RED DIGITAL CINEMA RED STATION RED MINI-MAG, USB3.1

RED DIGITAL CINEMA REDVOLT-V battery

RED DIGITAL CINEMA RED BRICK® Power Pack including RED BRICK Charger, RED BRICK 153Wh and RED 2B-to-1B LEMO Power Cable (10’)

RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC Canon Mount

RED DIGITAL CINEMA RED MINI-MAG (4-Pack)

For more information on RED DIGITAL CINEMA, please contact the press office directly at press(at)red(dot)com, or visit http://www.red.com/press.

