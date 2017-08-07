BITS Selects TelStrat’s Engage WFO SaaS™ as their Call Recording and Workforce Optimization Solution

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

TelStrat International, Ltd. announced today that ACBB-BITS LLC (BITS) has selected TelStrat’s Engage WFO SaaS™ as the exclusive Call Recording and Workforce Optimization solution in the BITS portfolio of products.

TelStrat International, Ltd. announced today that ACBB-BITS LLC (BITS) has selected TelStrat’s Engage WFO SaaS™ as the exclusive Call Recording and Workforce Optimization solution in the BITS portfolio of products.

BITS is a telecommunications services provider exclusively catering to the community financial services industry. They offer a complete cloud-based platform of next generation hosted and managed telecommunication services, specifically developed to simplify banks’ technical, operational, and regulatory requirements. Their services provide cost savings, unmatched efficiency, risk reduction, streamlined solutions, and peerless, always-on customer support.

TelStrat’s Engage WFO SaaS™ is a cloud-based comprehensive WFO solution that delivers benefits for organizations of every size. It delivers tools for compliance and disaster recovery recording, service quality assurance, agent performance improvement and workforce management, as well as analytics and reporting. Engage WFO improves customer experience and satisfaction while containing costs and increasing productivity to drive business success.

“We are delighted that BITS is adding TelStrat’s hosted call recording service to augment their unique portfolio of hosted and managed voice applications,” said Mike Berlin, Sr. VP Global Sales and Business Development for TelStrat. “This solution is ideal for customers interested in reaping the benefits of secure and redundant cloud applications in a highly reliable and efficient service.”

“Due to increased risks related to Cybersecurity, BITS has seen a growing need for on-demand call recording capabilities, not only for our community bank customers to archive over-the-phone client trade requests, but also to assure customer care quality and for training purposes. TelStrat’s on-demand call recording platform integrates these capabilities into our hosted and managed Cisco VoIP portfolio,” commented Jerald Murphy, BITS CEO. “We’re pleased to offer this SOC 2-compliant service for secure and redundant call recording to our financial customers to assist them in fulfilling their operational and regulatory requirements.”

The solution is already getting rave reviews from community bank customers. Penn Community Bank, a $2B bank operating 24 branches was thrilled when BITS introduced them to the Call Recording product. Tom Asher, Penn Community Bank’s Customer Care Center Director said, “Our Customer Care Center had been looking for an integrated call recording solution, without the need for clumsy USB devices, and we are very pleased with the quality and ease of use of the BITS/TelStrat solution. It’s nice to have all of our calls at our fingertips!”

About TelStrat International Ltd



TelStrat develops comprehensive call recording and workforce optimization (WFO) solutions. Engage WFO features award-winning technology for capturing customer interaction, knowledge-mining call content, maximizing agent performance, and streamlining workforce management. Over two decades of experience, more than 3,300 customers and hundreds of thousands of users worldwide attest to TelStrat’s unwavering dedication to customer service and support. TelStrat offers Engage WFO exclusively through global reseller partners. http://www.telstrat.com

About BITS



ACBB-BITS, LLC, a subsidiary of Atlantic Community Bankers Bank, has been providing best-in-class hosted telecommunications services to community-based financial institutions for over 12 years. Over 100 community-based financial institutions are currently taking advantage of BITS services that are specifically developed to simplify banks' technical, operational, and regulatory requirements. Their services provide cost savings, unmatched efficiencies, risk reduction, streamlined solutions, and peerless, always-on customer support. BITS is funded and owned by several bankers' banks as well as community bank investors. For more information, please visit http://www.bits.us or contact BITS at: 1-888-400-BITS (2487), or info(at)bitsnetwork(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14575775.htm