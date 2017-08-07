Carlino Commercial Development and Rothman Institute Announce Redevelopment of 510 East Township Line Road Office Building in Blue Bell

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Rothman Institute opens new office in Montgomery County on Aug. 7.

Carlino Commercial Development and Rothman Institute, co-owners of 510 East Township Line Road in Blue Bell, Pa., announce the completion of their newly renovated, 85,000-square-foot Class A office building in Plymouth Township. Carlino and Rothman purchased the property in March 2016 for $4.6 million and have invested $6.3 million in the renovations. Rothman Institute will begin seeing patients in its newest suburban Philadelphia location on Aug. 7.

Answering the strong demand for modern amenities office space, the owners worked with D2 Architects to convert 510 East Township Line Road in Blue Bell from Class C to Class A office space. The general contractor is MidAtlantic Construction, a local Blue Bell based construction company.

According to Peter Miller, President of Carlino Commercial Development, “It has been a pleasure to partner with Rothman Institute to bring this state-of-the-art office building to Blue Bell. Working with Plymouth Township on zoning and other matters was seamless and we believe everyone is pleased with the end result which supports revitalization in the community.”

The complete redevelopment of the building includes shared conference space, a fitness center and WiFi lounge, and two dining options including office lunch services through Fooda which replaces cafeterias with a diverse mix of highly rated local guest restaurants that serve employees onsite daily. Infrastructure upgrades include new lobbies, new windows and skylights, new building skin, upgraded landscaping, new and more efficient electrical systems, a new outdoor amenity with seating area, and new energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Rothman Institute, an orthopaedic-care provider, anchors the facility, occupying approximately 17,000 square feet of the building. Two other tenants include a law firm and a billing and payments software and services business. The three tenants occupy 44% of the space. Jeff Barker and Kim Finnerty of Cushman & Wakefield serve as the building’s leasing agents.

“We were happy to work with all the contractors on this project and look forward to opening our doors,” said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Institute. “Blue Bell is a key community in our push into Montgomery County. We look forward to the office launch and providing the best orthopaedics to the surrounding communities.”

About Carlino Commercial Development: Carlino Commercial Development develops, redevelops, acquires, and manages retail, office and residential properties in the metro-Philadelphia area. The commercial developers have been building strong relationships with communities, tenants, banks, brokers, funds, and other developers for 30 years.

About Rothman Institute



Rothman Institute is a private orthopaedic practice dedicated to providing communities with high-quality, compassionate, and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine, the results of which will exceed expectations. Rothman Institute orthopaedists treat patients at over 25 locations in the Philadelphia-region, including orthopaedic urgent care clinics in Marlton, NJ and Limerick, PA.

With experts in orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Institute is internationally recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional “Top Docs,” Rothman Institute is proud to be the first practice serving as official team physicians for all four of the major professional sports teams in one city, the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and 76ers, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.

For more information about Rothman Institute please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit http://www.RothmanInstitute.com.

