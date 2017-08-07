Exceptional Rhode Island Real Estate Agent, Karl Martone of RE/MAX Properties Earns the 2017 Five Star Real Estate Agent Award

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Karl Martone accomplishes what only a small percentage of real estate agents in the Rhode Island-area have achieved.

Five Star Professional is pleased to announce Karl Martone, RE/MAX Properties, has been chosen as one of Rhode Island’s Five Star Real Estate Agents for 2017.

Five Star Professional partnered with Rhode Island Monthly to recognize a select group of Rhode Island-area real estate agents who provide quality services to their clients. Less than 3% of real estate agents in the area were selected. Karl Martone is featured, along with other award winners, in a special section of the September issue.

“It means the world to me to receive the Five Star Real Estate Agent award for the sixth time. My main focus is to provide my clients with service beyond their expectations. It is this commitment to customer service that has been responsible for the success of the Martone Group. Our team has been recognized year after year for award-winning customer service and client satisfaction. Our mission is simple ‘the client comes first,’” said Karl Martone of RE/MAX Properties.

The Five Star Real Estate Agent award program is the largest and most widely published real estate agent award program in North America. Agents are measured using an objective, in-depth research methodology with significant focus on customer feedback and overall satisfaction.

“To our clients, thank you for your continued support. It’s clients like you that continue to make me enjoy what I do each and every day after 32 years in this business. As always, thank you for your business and continued referrals,” said Karl Martone.

“Our list of local Five Star Real Estate Agents can be an invaluable resource for anyone looking to buy or sell a home. These agents are exceptional in their field and their commitment to client satisfaction; and are right in your backyard,” Dan Zdon, CEO, Five Star Professional.

Five Star Professional has been conducting market research to define and promote professional excellence in service professionals since 2003. Its Five Star Real Estate Agent award program is the largest and most widely published real estate agent award program in North America.

Real estate agents are awarded based on an in depth research process. Thousands of consumers are contacted to rate their real estate agent on ten evaluative criteria including customer service, market knowledge, negotiation, closing preparation and overall satisfaction. Beyond a qualifying client evaluation score, real estate agents are evaluated on objective criteria such as experience, production levels and disciplinary and complaint history.

