Lander Carry System Live on Kickstarter

Lander®, the creator of expedition-inspired mobile accessories, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its Lander Carry System, a unique family of two-in-one waterproof backpacks with modular packing accessories to keep tech gear safe, dry and accessible outdoors.

“Technology is an essential part of our lives, and while we are more connected than ever, our devices aren’t necessarily engineered to survive outdoors,” said Kasey Feller, Lander’s brand manager. “The Lander Carry System helps solve this issue by protecting your gear from extreme weather conditions.”

The Lander Carry Systems pairs its signature adventure packs, Traveler and Commuter, with two modular packing accessories, Kit and Parcel, which help organize and expand the utility of each bags internal storage space.

The Traveler (35 liter) and Commuter (25 liter) backpacks, deliver an intuitive two-in-one sectional design for tech and cargo.

Fully waterproof, the Crash Pad features premium taped seams, thick padding and is made of durable TPU coated ripstop, so all electronic devices stored therein, such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones and battery packs are protected no matter the circumstances.

The Cargo Section uses a DWR (hydrophobic) coating for advanced weather-resistance that helps keep non-technical equipment such as clothes, glasses, toiletries and notepads dry.

Meanwhile, the Kit delivers a modern take on the classic “Dopp kit” for both toiletries and tech organization, while the collapsible Parcel provides 10 liters of removable storage compartments for simple packing and unpacking.

Additional key system features, include:



Hot Route: interior protected wireway, simplifies charging multiple devices in separated microfiber-lined compartments simultaneously

Shoe Pocket: safely store shoes (US 12) without muddying entire cargo section

Mesh Pocket: separate dirty clothes from clean items

Key Leash: keeps keys secure and accessible

Water Bottle Pocket: easily accessible/adjustable pocket

Soft-Lined Glasses/Phone Pocket: safely stow delicate scratch-prone items

Four-Sided Haul Handles: grab pack from any angle, while keeping stuff secure inside

Compression Straps: helps shrink or expand pack to meet your storage needs

Reflective Storage Pockets: organize tech, writing or camping accessories such as a notepad, mouse, pen, knife etc.

To help protect the environment, Lander worked with Cordura® to create a brand-specific version of its durable new polyester fabric called EcoMade, which repurposes “post-consumer” materials, such as water and soda bottles. This means less trash in landfills and a better planet for everyone.

The Lander Carry System launched today on Kickstarter, and if funded, will be available exclusively at Lander shortly thereafter. By going directly to consumers, Lander is able to quickly deliver incredible outdoor gear without breaking the bank.

To learn more or personally support the Lander Carry System, click here.

About Lander®



Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for your journey, wherever it may take you. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, backpacks and chargers—products designed for the explorer in all of us. For more information, visit Lander.

About Parent Company BGZ brands™



BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz®, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands—BodyGuardz, a leading device protection company; Lander expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO®, modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands.

