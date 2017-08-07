Major Obstacles Prevent Greater Adoption of Cybersecurity Technology

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Why are so many of us not doing more to prevent cyber threats? Francis Dinha, CEO of OpenVPN, outlines the most common hurdles facing those who would adopt the technology needed to protect against attacks.

Although many businesses and consumers recognize the threats posed by hackers, they often fail to act on those concerns, says Francis Dinha, CEO of OpenVPN, which powers the VPN service Private Tunnel.

“Why are so many of us ill-equipped to manage rapidly changing internet threats?” Dinha asks in his latest column for the Forbes Technology Council.

He proposes three major hurdles to adoption of better protections:



1. A transition from protecting our devices to protecting our information in the cloud.



2. Frequent muddling of terminology used in marketing messages about internet security.



3. The persistent evolution of internet-based threats.

Rather than implicitly trusting a tech provider’s messaging, Dinha says, it’s best to do your homework whether for your family or your company.

“Go to the source for verification,” Dinha advises.

