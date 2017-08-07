Marine Veteran Juan Castro Launches Local Painting Company

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Retired Marine and native Texan Juan Castro is pleased to announce the launch of his new professional painting business, Fresh Coat Northside.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters use quality, environmentally safe materials and the company offers a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Northside serves San Antonio, Leon Valley, Vance Jackson, Balcones Heights, Castle Hills, Shearer Hills/Ridgeview, Uptown, Longhorn and the surrounding areas.

Well before his dreams of being an entrepreneur, Castro got his start working in the fields with his parents part-time in the summer and then, in middle school, he started picking up odd jobs from friends and neighbors to make extra money. Castro was a talented artist in high school but, rather than pursue an art career, Castro enlisted in the US Marine Corps at age 17. He first worked as an aviation maintenance technician and was then promoted to front-line supervisor and then into project management and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Castro is opening the business with the support of his wife, Abigail, and their children, Jacob, Diego and Naomi.

“I’ve always enjoyed painting and art and, when I retired from the Marines and decided I wanted to open my own business, Fresh Coat spoke to me,” Castro said. “I enjoy the work we do, but I also really like how the business is structured and how Fresh Coat is focused on professionalizing an industry that sometimes struggles with professionalism. I want each and every one of my clients to have a personal and professional experience that encourages them to call us again next time they need painting work done.”

As part of their commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

“When you hire Fresh Coat Northside, you’re hiring a company that’s staffed with professional, trained painters and focused on providing customer service. We aren’t just coming in to paint walls. We are truly focused on providing a premiere level of service and every customer is a priority,” Castro said.

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked and Fresh Coat Northside is bonded and insured.

For more information about Fresh Coat Northside, call (210)819-5510, email JCastro@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit http://www.FreshCoatNorthside.com.

About Fresh Coat Painters



With more than 120 locations nationwide, Fresh Coat Painters brings quality customer service, top-notch painting products, professionalism and affordable pricing to the residential and commercial painting industry. They use quality, environmentally safe materials and offer a 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations, and detailed quotes. All painters are bonded and insured employees. For more information, call 1-855-FRESH-COAT or visit us on Facebook.

