New Self-Help Book Offers Tools To Help Women To Attain The Life They Want

Paula Weisflock announces publication of ‘Transforming Venus’

Designed to be both educational and inspirational, Paula Weisflock’s new book “Transforming Venus: How to Get Unstuck and Let Your Inner Goddess out to Play” (published by Balboa Press) offers tools to assist women with issues that are holding them back from attaining the life they “deeply desire and deserve.” It is a book designed for women in mid-life who are ready to “shake off their mind-numbing inertia and reignite their hearts, heads, and souls with the passion and joy they have been missing for so long.”

“There are many stuck Goddesses out there; women who feel a disconnect between what their life looks like and what they want it to look like,” Weisflock says. “Women are realizing they missed out on some valuable learning in their life. By their very nature, they nurtured others; they instilled compassion in others; they taught goals and values to others but they did not put the same effort into their own self development in these areas.”

“Transforming Venus” is a personal-growth guide designed to support women who feel that they are running out of time and aids them in discovering what they want to do with the rest of their lives. The book combines researched facts with 18 true-life stories and covers obstacles women face on their journey to a full life. The book discusses lack of self-esteem and gaining self-confidence, blame and forgiveness, looking within, spirituality, dreams, goal setting, mindset and how changing things can help one succeed, providing the tools to do so.

“Transforming Venus”



By Paula Weisflock



Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781504376518



Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781504376495



E-Book | 262 pages | ISBN 9781504376501



Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author



Paula Weisflock is a mentor, entrepreneur, educator, facilitator and author, as well as a certified Infinite Possibilities Trainer, trained by founder Mike Dooley. Embracing mid-life with a passion, she completed back-to-back university degrees on either side of age 50. Her most treasured role is as the “chief positivity officer” for her company, Transforming Venus. Weisflock is also the founder of the Goddess Academy, an online educational program for women where her goals are to educate, inspire and empower women to achieve their full potential.

