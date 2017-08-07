Nicky Hungerford of Universal Lending in Denver, CO Awarded the 2017 Five Star Mortgage Professional Award

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Nicky Hungerford awarded for professional excellence and exceptional client satisfaction.

Nicky Hungerford, Universal Lending is featured in a special section of the September issue of 5280 magazine as a 2017 Five Star Mortgage Professional award winner.

“This award means that being an expert still has value. In a fast paced world we rarely run across true experts anymore and have lost value in the benefit of working with an expert. I value being an expert and offering outstanding service to all parties involved in a transaction. This award is special to me and it validates my business, my efforts, love for my industry and my expertise and I am grateful for that. Thank you!”



— Nicky Hungerford of Universal Lending.

Five Star Professional partnered with 5280 magazine to identify and showcase an exclusive group of mortgage professionals who have demonstrated excellence in their field.

“I am celebrating 18 years in residential mortgage lending. I have a very in-depth resume in mortgage lending, having experienced a number of positions has led to me being an expert in my field. I help first time buyers, move up buyers, second homebuyers and investment property buyers. I am an approved CHFA lender and can offer down payment assistance as well as grant money. FHA/VA/203K/ Conventional/Jumbo loans are a few of the programs I am an expert at. I stay connected with my clients and realtors from the beginning of the transaction all the way to the closing table and then some. My clients matter to me, their transaction matters to me and on time closings matter to me,” said Nicky Hungerford.

The 2017 Five Star Mortgage Professional award winners have been carefully selected for their commitment to professional excellence and overall client satisfaction. The award is based on rigorous research with significant focus on customer feedback and providing quality services.

“Five Star Professional’s research is extensive, with more than 10 million consumers, peers and other stakeholders contacted each year. We are relentless in our efforts to identify those professionals with the utmost standard of excellence,” Jonathan Wesser, Research Director, Five Star Professional.

See Nicky Hungerford’s Five Star online profile here!

“Please continue to believe in good people. I am now and always hope to be your expert mortgage lender in Colorado,” said Nicky Hungerford.

Five Star Professional has been conducting market research to define and promote professional excellence in service professionals since 2003.

Mortgage professionals are awarded based on an in depth research process. Thousands of consumers are contacted to rate their mortgage professional on evaluative criteria including customer service, integrity, communication and overall satisfaction. Beyond a qualifying client evaluation score, professionals are evaluated on objective criteria such as experience, production levels and disciplinary and complaint history.

There is no fee to be considered or awarded. Visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com for more information.

