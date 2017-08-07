PotNetwork Chief Consultant for Special Projects to Shed Insight on Corporate Vision During Featured Interview on PotStockRadio

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

#PotStockRadio Eric Butz and his Co-hosts Nick, KD and Stac to Highlight Recent Diamond CBD Progress

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is pleased to announce that the Company will be represented by featured guest speaker, Bruce Barren of PotNetwork Holding. Bruce plans to shed light on the direction of the company and recent results from the Company’s acquisition of Diamond CBD Inc.

A point of interest that is expected to be covered is the way the Company is experiencing continually escalating success at trade shows and conventions, and how this string of bolstering success is expected to impact management’s strategy for rapid growth.

Broadcasting at 7 PM EST, on Monday, Aug. 7th, investors can visit http://www.blogtalkradio.com/finance to hear the interview in its entirety. PotNetwork will be the second of two companies featured, and anticipates the Company’s featured segment will begin at approximately 8:00 PM EST. PotStockRadio provides a voice for the legal marijuana and hemp financial sector. The network interviews CEO’s and leaders of publicly traded companies related to American and Canadian Cannabis.

About BlogTalkRadio: BlogTalkRadio helps independent and network podcasters thrive and profit from their content. Being a unified podcasting platform that enables podcasters to broadcast/record/upload, manage, stream live or on-demand, syndicate for downloads, measure, and monetize their shows, BlogTalkRadio takes care of the complex technical and commercial chores of podcasting at an unmatched scale so that content creators can focus on creating and honing content that listeners love.

About Diamond CBD Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD’s team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

PotNetwork Holding Inc.

Investor Relations: Marisol Elwell, 1-800-915-3060

investor@PotNetworkHolding.com

SOURCE: PotNetwork Holding Inc

ReleaseID: 471308