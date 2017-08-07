Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4 Was Released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pixel Film Studios, FCPX Plugin Developer, released Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4.

Pixel Film Studios’ Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4 is a set of 30 animated lower third presets that have elegantly-styled designs with smooth animation styles. These ornate designs are custom built for any and all lower third production needs and will help FCPX editors to distinguish media with lower third animation media. Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4 is designed to expedite the animation process, making editing lower third text simple and fun for all FCPX users. Give an elegant touch to any lower third media production with Pixel Film Studios’ Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4.

Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4 features 30 pre-animated elegantly-styled lower third designs. Choose from a large selection of design styles that include both left aligned and right aligned animation options. Pro3rd allows FCPX users to drag and drop each preset into the FCPX timeline, adjust the text, and personalize designs with easy to use on-screen controls.

Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4 features easy to use on-screen controls that enable Final Cut Pro X users to customize presets quickly and effectively. Simply select the title layer on the desired preset to reveal the on-screen controls section in FCPX. Adjust scale, rotation, as well as position of Pro3rd presets simply and efficiently, without affecting text resolution or animation style.

Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4 features lower thirds with ornate design elements as well as smooth animation styles. Each preset has aligned left and aligned right options for animation design, giving Final Cut Pro X users more flexibility. Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4 will accentuate any wedding footage. With customization slider controls, each preset can be modified according to personal preference.

Pro3rd Wedding Volume 4 is created for and entirely editable within Final Cut Pro X. All presets are entirely customizable as well as compatible with FCPX. At the top right of the Final Cut Pro X screen is a selection of parameters that can be adjusted within the inspector window. Customize color, text, and length easily. Utilize Edit Mode to isolate the most important parts of Pro3rd.

Established in 2006, Aliso Viejo, California-based Pixel Film Studios is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple FCPX. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14577065.htm