Record Setting Fourth Rate Reduction for Eastern Shore of VA Broadband Customers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Amid network expansions and technology upgrades, the ESVBA has lowered rates for the fourth time to enable more affordable high-speed Internet connectivity across the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority (ESVBA) Board of Directors unanimously voted to lower customer rates again, marking the 4th cost decrease in the past four years.

New customers seeking dedicated Internet access will receive pricing that is 35 percent lower than last year’s rates for 1-500 Mbps speeds and 20 percent lower for 600 – 1500 Mbps speeds. According to a third-party rate study conducted by CTC Technology and Energy of Kensington, Maryland, last year’s rates were already on par or lower than similar entities’ pricing.

Existing customers may take advantage of the new lower rate with a renewed 60-month contract. The price reduction included a 20% reduction to all transport circuits reducing costs for service providers as well as customers with multiple offices.

“The ESVBA is dedicated to bringing high-speed, quality Internet to the Shore,” says Robert Brigham, Acting Director of the ESVBA. “As a public not for profit company, our charter mandates that we use all revenue to run the network, reinvest in the infrastructure and/or lower rates to stimulate growth within our community. This decision will mean lower costs and greater access for all of the Eastern Shore’s residents regardless of which providers they subscribe with, whether they receive service directly through us or via another vendor who rides our public open-access backhaul network.”

With the latest price decrease, the ESVBA expects more businesses and residents alike will be able to afford and/or gain access to high-speed fiber-optic Internet service.

This announcement follows several game changer projects from the ESVBA over the last eight months including enterprise network expansions for Bloxom and Church Neck and residential Fiber to the Home Pilot program expansions in Keller, Bobtown & Pungoteague, VA.

This past month, the ESVBA also held two public town hall meetings where residents of both Accomack and Northampton counties were encouraged to provide input into the ESVBA’s new strategic plan.

Local leadership and thought leaders in the Internet industry see broadband as a necessity in today’s hyper-connected world. As one town hall participant put it, “Internet is this century’s indispensable technology. Just like electricity once was.”

About Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority (ESVBA) is a public not for profit company formed in 2008 by the Counties of Northampton and Accomack Virginia, to provide and proliferate broadband services across the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The ESVBA runs an "Open Access" network and currently serves Education, Government, Healthcare, Commercial and Wholesale customers across the region. For more information, please visit: https://esvba.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/ESVBA/4thRateReduction/prweb14574544.htm