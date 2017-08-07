Resource One Credit Union Reaches 60,000 Members

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Resource One Credit Union just reached another milestone in their 81-year history. During the third quarter of 2017, Resource One Credit Union announced their membership had surpassed the 60,000 milestone.

Resource One Credit Union was founded in 1936 as Sears Dallas Employees Federal Credit Union when seven people started the credit union using a shoe box in a Sears warehouse. These seven founders held the credit union spirit of “people helping people” by working together and creating affordable financial services for Sears employees to access.

Today, Resource One Credit Union continues to support the primary goal of its founding members by providing financial services that meet the needs of their membership. As a result, Resource One Credit Union has grown to include 11 locations that serve over 60,000 members in Dallas and Northwest Harris counties, two of the largest counties in Texas.

President and CEO of Resource One, Jim Brisendine stated, “This is an exciting milestone for Resource One! Whether it is the 60,000 and growing members we serve or the communities we support, Resource One puts humanity first. Our members are people, not assets. We look for opportunities to help our members reach their financial success. We believe in doing what is right. Not for profit, not for shareholders, but for the good of our members, our employees, and our communities. Join the Resource One family today!”

About Resource One Credit Union

Resource One Credit Union was originally chartered as Sears Dallas Employees Federal Credit Union in 1936. Over time, the increased demand for more locations and additional products and services prompted the expansion of our product lines and field of membership. Today, Resource One proudly serves as a not-for-profit financial institution for the communities of Dallas and Northwest Harris counties.

