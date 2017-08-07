Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Georgia-based personal injury firm The Gore Law Firm welcomes new associate and trial attorney Jesse Van Sant

Mr. Van Sant has been practicing law in Georgia for nearly a decade. He is a successful litigator and a well-versed personal injury attorney. Mr. Van Sant brings a unique perspective and skill set to his personal-injury cases, as he has substantial experience in insurance defense and government litigation but has also represented those who have been injured.

Jesse says one of his favorite parts of being an attorney, and what brought him back to a plaintiff’s practice, is the opportunity to help people in need. He says his goal as an associate with The Gore Law Firm is to use his experience to help people navigate a difficult time in their lives: “I’ve been practicing law in Georgia now for coming on ten years – almost exclusively as a litigator – and, as I look back on my career, the most rewarding experiences have always come as a result of handling real problems for real people.”

Jesse Van Sant earned his law degree from the University of Georgia. He is licensed to practice in the Georgia Supreme Court, the Georgia Court of Appeals, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and in all of Georgia’s district and state courts. In addition to his successes in court, Jesse is also a two-time winner of Super Lawyers Magazine’s Georgia “Rising Star” award.

About The Gore Law Firm



The Gore Law Firm believes that the victims of serious collisions deserve compensation for their injuries. They should not have to deal with uncooperative insurance companies or get the runaround while trying to recover physically, financially, and emotionally. The Gore Law Firm represents victims of auto collisions, motorcycle collisions, truck collisions, victims hit by drunk drivers, those injured in a slip-and-fall, as well as wrongful death cases.

