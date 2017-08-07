U.S. Antimony Reports Major Antimony Cost Reductions

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC”) (NYSE American: UAMY) reported major cost reductions at its Mexican antimony smelter. As a result of metallurgical changes, the Company has drastically cut costs and increased production rates. The approximate reductions for fuel costs are 50%, electricity 55%, and reagents 75%. Maintenance and other costs are being evaluated. Extra manpower will be assigned to processing Los Juarez production. The Company expects to see these lower costs impacting the Company’s reported financials beginning in Q3 2017.

These cost reductions are coming at an opportune time due to the increasing mine production from Mexico. Production at Wadley is growing with more miners. USAC intends to use its Los Juarez explosives license at Soyatal which will save money, time, and accelerate the production of direct shipping ore from that property. Guadalupe is undergoing road work to re-establish the production of high-grade concentrates.

At the end of July, the inventory of Mexican and North American production awaiting smelting in Montana is now estimated at $550,000.

Following instructions by SEMARNAT (Mexican equivalent of the EPA) to change one item in our application for the cyanide permit for the Los Juarez gold-silver-antimony project, the Company resubmitted its application in Mexico City on 31 July 2017. Approval is expected imminently.

Following are the sales estimates for July 2017:

Product July 2017 Antimony pounds 159,936 Zeolite tons 833 Silver ounces Accruing for shipment September Gold ounces 7.080 shipped + accruing for shipment September

At the beginning of July 2017, the average Rotterdam price of Grade I antimony metal per metric ton was $8,450 ($3.832 per pound), and by the end of July, the price had decreased to $8,200 ($3.719 per pound), a decrease of 2.9% which is normal due to summer vacation schedules for many plants.

Zeolite sales were lower in July 2017 due to seasonal scheduling and scheduled maintenance work. The new sales program has resulted in six new multiple truckload customers in the United States and two in Canada.

CEO, John Lawrence, said, “Antimony remains a core business of USAC and the cost reductions, increase in Mexican production, and the upcoming liquidation of the $550,000 in antimony inventory should increase margins and provide funding for the start-up of the Los Juarez cyanide leach circuit.”

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company’s operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

