4th Source Sponsors Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Charity Golf Event

4th Source is proud to sponsor the 48th annual Jack Buck Golf Classic benefitting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).

The event will take place at the St. Albans Country Club outside in St. Albans, Missouri on Friday, August 13th and 14th. It is the longest-running charity golf tournament west of the Mississippi, celebrating the heroes in the community who are working to provide a hopeful future for those living with Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

“We are happy to be a long-time supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation here in Missouri. The local chapter does a wonderful job raising funds and awareness on behalf of those with CF.”



~ Rick McKay, 4th Source Co-Founder & Board Member

The Jack Buck Golf Classic is a two-day affair, comprising of the Jack Buck Classic Dinner & Auction on Sunday night and the Jack Buck Golf Tournament on Monday morning.



Money raised at the event goes towards CF research, which has included a role in the FDA approval of five therapies that are now part of regular treatment regimens for many with CF.

4th Source has been a long-time supporter of the CF Foundation, and encourages everyone to join them in helping people add tomorrows by donating here.

About the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation



The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world's leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic disease that affects the lungs and pancreas. Nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of CF Foundation support.



Based in Bethesda, MD., the CF Foundation also supports and accredits a national care center network that has been recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a model of care for a chronic disease. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is a donor-supported nonprofit organization.



Join the cause to help people with CF by donating here.

About 4th Source



4th Source provides powerful, cost-effective IT services as an alternative to offshore outsourcing. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, 4th Source employs over 500 people in the US and Mexico who help performance-driven businesses with IT, business process services, data services, and application development. The hybrid nearshore-onshore model offers convenient proximity, efficiency gains, and significant cost savings.

4th Source has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the 5000 fastest growing companies in America six times. To find out more, visit http://www.4thsource.com.

