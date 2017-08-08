Acrylic Rubber Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2024

Acrylic rubber is a type of rubber that shows excellent resistance to hot oil and oxidation. The chemical name of acrylic rubber is alkyl acrylate copolymer (ACM) and the trade name is HyTemp.

Sarasota, FL — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — Acrylic rubber is a type of rubber that shows excellent resistance to hot oil and oxidation. The chemical name of acrylic rubber is alkyl acrylate copolymer (ACM) and the trade name is HyTemp. It is classified under specialty rubbers. It has a continuous working temperature limit of 150°C and a sporadic limit of 180°C. ACM has electrical and magnetic polarity and is free from any kind of unsaturation. Other advantages are resistance to ozone and low permeability to gasses. It is majorly used in automotive transmissions and hoses along with shaft seals, adhesives, beltings, gaskets, and O-rings. Owing to its damping properties, it is used in vibration damping mounts.

Increasing production of an automotive and rising need for long lasting products are the factors driving the demand of acrylic rubber in the market globally. One of the major applications of acrylic rubber is automotive seals and hoses mainly due to the increasing need for oil-resistant rubber materials. This, in turn, is impacting the market in a positive way. In addition, growing need for low-fuel consumption and increasing combustion temperature in the engine compartment also contributes to the growth of the global acrylic rubber market. Acrylic rubber is not able to show resistance to some of the acids and bases, and also to moisture. This, in turn, may hamper the market growth in the near future.

On the basis of product, the global acrylic rubber market is segmented as beltings, gaskets, shaft seals, o-rings, adhesives, and others. Based on the application, the global market is segmented as automotive, packaging, plastics, consumer goods, and others. Of which, the automotive industry is the dominating segment of the market. Geographically, the global acrylic rubber market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Rest of World (RoW).

North America and Europe are anticipated to be the largest players in the global acrylic rubber market. Asia Pacific is expected to high growth in the market. One of the major factors responsible for this high growth is the automotive industry in these regions.

Some of the major players dominating the global acrylic rubber market include DuPont, Zeon, Anabond Limited, Denka, Jet Rubber Company, and Changzhou Haiba. Other key players influencing the global market are NOK, Fostek Corporation Hi-Tech Polymers, Chongqing Jianfeng, and Suining Qinglong.

