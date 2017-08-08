Advance Wound Dressing Market Forecasted for Accelerated Growth by 2024

The market for the advanced wound dressing is growing significantly owing to the factor that the numbers of patients that are suffering from diabetes and chronic wounds have increased at a rapid rate.

Sarasota, FL — (SBWIRE) — 08/07/2017 — Global Advance Wound Dressing Market: Overview

Advanced wound dressing improves healing process by keeping the medicines such as the painkillers and antibiotics and keeping the environment moist. The advanced wound dressing is used to heal the chronic and acute wounds. The healing rate is faster for chronic wounds. Very significant results have been shown by the advanced wound dressing in case of chronic wounds and wounds of the diabetic patients which take a longer time to heal in case of traditional wound dressings.

Global Advance Wound Dressing Market: Segmentation

The market for the advance wound dressing is globally fragmented into several types. Based on the type, the market is segregated into hydrocolloids, hydro fibers, alginates, hydrogels, collagens, foams, films, and wound contact layers. The hydrocolloids type is sub-segmented into antimicrobial hydrocolloid dressings and non-antimicrobial hydrocolloid dressings. The hydro fibers type is sub-categorized into antimicrobial Hydrofiber Dressings and non-antimicrobial Hydrofiber Dressings. The alginates type is sub-classified antimicrobial alginate dressings and non-antimicrobial alginate dressings. The hydrogels type is sub-divided into antimicrobial hydrogel dressings and non-antimicrobial hydrogel dressings. The collagens type is sub-segmented into antimicrobial collagen dressings and non-antimicrobial collagen dressings. The foams type is sub-categorized into antimicrobial foam dressings and non-antimicrobial foam dressings. Films are further sub-classified into antimicrobial film dressings and non-antimicrobial film dressings. Wound contact layers are sub-divided into antimicrobial wound contact layers and non-antimicrobial wound contact layers.

Global Advance Wound Dressing Market: Growth Factors

The market for the advanced wound dressing is growing significantly owing to the factor that the numbers of patients that are suffering from diabetes and chronic wounds have increased at a rapid rate. The other major factors that are driving the advanced wound dressing market is an increase in the rate of accidents, ageing population, continuously development that is made for the improvement of dressing such as combination of painkillers and antibiotics with the dressings, and high adoption rate of advanced wound dressings such as wound contact layers and hydrocolloids. However, there are factors that are hampering the market growth in a negative way which include lack of proper reimbursement policies and high price.

Global Advance Wound Dressing Market: Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation of the global advance wound dressing market is diversified into Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The region that dominates the advance wound dressing market is North America and it contributed the maximum share in the global wound dressing market share. In the countries of Europe, there is a good adoption rate of the advanced wound dressing owing to the growing rate of patients that are suffering from burns, diabetes, and chronic wounds. Due to the growth rate of healthcare awareness the market for advance wound dressing is growing significantly in the Asia-Pacific region. Developing nations such as China and India are the most promising markets owing to the huge population base and the growing number of patients.

Global Advance Wound Dressing Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in advanced wound dressing market include Moelnlycke Health Care, Covidien, B. Braun Melsungen, 3M Health Care, Derma Sciences, Laboratoires Urgo, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Paul Hartmann, ConvaTec, BSN Medical, Systagenix Wound Management, Coloplast, and Johnson & Johnson.

