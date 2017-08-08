Aerospace Coatings Market Size & Share Outlook Up to 2024

A high-performance coating material designed to resist variable air pressures, temperatures fluctuations, and different air instabilities are known as an aerospace coating.

A high performance coating material designed to resist variable air pressures, temperatures fluctuations, and different air instabilities is known as aerospace coating. Aerospace coatings also provide protection against intense UV exposure at higher altitudes, temperature fluctuations, corrosion, humid conditions, and chemical attacks such as cleaning chemicals, fuel, and hydraulic fluid.

Global Aerospace Coatings Market: Growth Factors

There are a number of factors driving the global aerospace coatings market. Airline mergers, the enduring development of lower VOC and environment-friendly coatings and the pursuit for more increased efficiencies are few of the key drivers stated by the aerospace coating manufacturers. As more and more airlines merge and rebrand their livery, there is an increased requirement to renovate their fleets. "Airline mergers and changes in business models will persist to be core aerospace industry drivers," as quoted by the Vincent van der Laan, who is a global marketing specialist

Global Aerospace Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global aerospace coatings market is bifurcated on the basis of the type of coating system, end-users, and geography. Based on the type of coating system, the global market is divided as aviation aerospace coating systems, military and, selectivity strippable coating system, commercial aerospace coating system, and MRO coatings. Furthermore, the general aerospace coatings segment is sub-segmented as interior system, composite system, chrome-free aircraft systems, and business jet paint system. Moreover, the commercial coating systems segment is sub-segmented as standard commercial paint systems, composite systems, chrome-free systems and interior coating systems.

Global Aerospace Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

Growing defense expenditures in economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and Brazil are anticipated to propel military helicopters and aircraft construction; this in turn is projected to support aerospace coatings demand. Increasing number of aircraft due to aviation industry growth in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to fuel aerospace coatings demand. BRIC countries are investing considerably on defense; this results in increasing number of aircraft added to the navy and air force divisions, which is anticipated to have a positive effect on the global aerospace coatings market growth in military applications. Asia Pacific is the major market of aerospace coating mainly due to high demand from China and augmented budget for air defense from developing countries in this region. This trend was followed by North America and further by Rest of the World (RoW) and Europe. Both North American and European markets are heading towards development and expansion is mainly conformist from rising economy of Asia Pacific. Aerospace coating market in Asia Pacific is growing at a prominent rate, and with growing aviation industry in this region, the market is projected to grow at a higher rate in the upcoming years. The EPA and European Commission have passed a range of regulations for restraining Volatile Organic Compounds emission from chemicals that are used in aerospace applications; this is projected to hinder the global aerospace coatings market development in future.

Global Aerospace Coatings Market: Competitive players

Major players in the global aerospace coatings market include Hohman Plating & Manufacturing LLC, NVSC Specialty, Asahi Kinzoku Kogyo Inc., Cheaerospacel, AHC Oberflchentechnik GmbH, Argosy International, International Aerospace Coatings Holdings Lp, Brycoat Inc., Coatings, Merck Performance Materials, and Zodiac Aerospace.

