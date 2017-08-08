AppTek Announces Media Syncing Platform Amid Advances in ASR Technology

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

AppTek's Auto-Sync Platform perfectly aligns existing transcripts to the original media asset.

AppTek today officially announces the launch of its Auto-Sync platform. Auto-Sync leverages AppTek’s proprietary neural-network based automatic speech recognition technology to create time-stamped transcription of audio files. This data is then used to perfectly align existing transcripts to the original media asset.

“Auto-Sync is an extremely valuable platform for media producers, creators and owners globally,” announced Adam Sutherland, AppTek CEO. “The act of marrying the existing script or transcript to the actual media asset allows for more accurate closed captioning, subtitling, discoverability, and facilitates re-use through more accurate archive searching.”

Auto-Sync is available in 14 languages including English, Spanish, French, Mandarin, German, Russian and Arabic.

The official launch of Auto-Sync is the latest product from the machine learning/AI labs at AppTek. Our bi-directional long-short-term-memory (BLSTM) modelling has led to drastic improvements in the accuracy and speed of AppTek’s ASR.

“Our ASR models outperform any system deployed for media captioning/transcription or call center mining/analytics in quality and speed,” stated Jintao Jiang, AppTek’s Chief Scientist. “The new models are faster, more accurate and easier to train. They represent a true step-change in machine learning and ASR.”

“AppTek’s scientific team is laser-focused on language technologies built on machine learning and artificial intelligence. It’s all we do,” added Sutherland. “That means we are able to compete with, and in many cases out-perform, much larger companies and teams. Our technology continues to increase the value of recorded media for our partners in Media, Telephony, Mobility and Government.”

As a pioneer in automatic speech recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence; AppTek partners with its customers to provide solutions focused on closed captioning and subtitling, call center content discovery and mobile intelligent voice agents. In today’s hyper-connected and data-rich marketplace, enterprises are seeking to drive revenue, save costs and increase productivity. Customers rely on AppTek to solve for these issues by delivering the market’s robust speech technology solutions focused on mining for business insights, ensuring compliance and delivering value across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.apptek.com.

