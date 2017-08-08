Automated Insights Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Offices in New York, Portland, and Seattle

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Automated Insights, Inc. (Ai), creator of Wordsmith, the world’s first open natural language generation (NLG) engine, today announced that the company is opening new offices in New York, Portland, and Seattle. The new office expansion enables Automated Insights to accommodate and support the company’s rapid growth seen across a multitude of industries after six straight quarters of record sales growth.

“The expansion of our geographic presence is aligned with our aggressive growth strategy,” said Chris Neal, Chief Revenue Officer at Ai. “The new locations will allow our teams to support the increased demand Wordsmith is experiencing and provide strategic customer and partner support.”

Ai’s Wordsmith SaaS platform is the only completely self-service NLG engine and can be incorporated into any data-driven platform. Wordsmith is already integrated with multiple business intelligence platforms including TIBCO Spotfire, Tableau, and MicroStrategy. System Integrators and technology partners of those platforms can utilize Wordsmith directly, adding insightful narratives to any dashboard build. In addition to business intelligence, Ai is also pursuing channel partnerships in a variety of other industries.

“The growth of our channel business has exceeded all of our expectations,” said Adam Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Ai. “We are excited to open our Seattle office so we can focus on expanding our channel business with our business intelligence partners and their system integrator ecosystems.”

Automated Insights is the creator of Wordsmith, the world’s first open natural language generation engine. Wordsmith allows users to generate human-sounding narratives from data. The platform makes it easy to produce millions of personalized reports, articles, and narratives in the time it takes to write just one. Wordsmith helps companies in data-driven industries, including financial services, e-commerce, real estate, business intelligence, media and many others, achieve content scale, efficiency and personalization. Customers including SlingTV, GreatCall, TIBCO, the Orlando Magic, and Constellation Brands use Wordsmith to generate 1.5 billion pieces of content a year. For more information, visit https://automatedinsights.com.

