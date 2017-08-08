Conductive Textile Market to Witness Double Digit CAGR by 2024

Consistent electromagnetic reflection properties, reliable conductive performance, and outstanding flexibility and stretching capabilities are some of the features that are inhabited by the conductive textile.

A conductive textile can be defined as a fabric which is made from the strands of metal that are woven, blended, or coated during the creation of the textile. Conductive metals such as silver, titanium, gold, nickel, and carbon are utilized by the textile. Cotton, polyester, nylon, and wool are the base fabric materials. Conductive textiles inhabit the property that it can conduct electricity and thus is used in several applications by different end-use industries. The primary function of the conductive textile is controlling the static electricity and protecting from the electromagnetic interference.

Global Conductive Textile Market: Segmentation

The global conductive textile market is globally segmented into fabric type, type, end-user industries, and regions. Based on the fabric type, the market is categorized into cotton, polyester, nylon, wool, and others. Depending on the type, the market is segregated into knitted conductive textile, woven conductive textile, and non-woven conductive textile. Based on the end-user industries, the market is divided into military & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, sports & fitness, automotive, aerospace, architecture, and others. Region-wise, the global conductive textile market is diversified into Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Global Conductive Textile Market: Growth Factors

Consistent electromagnetic reflection properties, reliable conductive performance, and outstanding flexibility and stretching capabilities are some of the features that are inhabited by the conductive textile. Along with these benefits the increasing awareness about the textile is the key driver that is driving the conductive textile market. The conductive textile market will grow at a high growth rate owing to its increasing demand from the military & defense sectors. Other factor that contributes to the market growth is the growth in the smart fabrics market which has an increased demand for the conductive textiles. The factor that high cost is involved in order to produce the finished product will act as a major restraint for the conductive textile market. Providing quality products at affordable prices will be a challenge for conductive textile manufacturers. Maintaining these textiles is difficult, which is other factor that will hamper the growth of the market.

Global Conductive Textile Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for the conductive textile market. The factors that contributed to this growth are rapid industrialization and wide development and expansion in the manufacturing sector. There is an increased demand for the conductive textiles in the developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe will dominate the conductive textile market in the coming years. This advancement in the market can be attributed to the factors such as the advancements in the technology for wearable technologies along with the large R&D investments and the constant innovations that are made in this market. North America is the other influential market in terms of increasing demand for the conductive textiles. Regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa anticipate having a significant market growth in the coming years.

Global Conductive Textile Market: Competitive Players

The major market players that are involved in the conductive textile market include Eeonyx, Seiren, V Technical Textiles Inc., Metal Textiles, New Cut, Holland Shielding Systems, Bekaert, Toray Industries, 3M, Laird, Emei Group, Temas Engineering, KGS Diamond, Wujiang City Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd., Swift Textile Metalizing, and Parker Chomerics.

Global Conductive Textile Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

