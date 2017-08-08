CoNetrix Enters the BankNews 2017 Innovative Solutions Awards

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

CNX Institute, as well as CoNetrix tandem Security & Compliance Software are candidates for the 2017 BankNews Innovative Solutions Awards.

CoNetrix is pleased to announce two candidates for consideration in the BankNews 2017 Innovative Solutions Awards.

The 2017 Innovative Solutions Awards, sponsored by BankNews, recognize companies that have introduced or significantly enhanced products designed to help community banks become more efficient, expand their capabilities and, ultimately, better serve their customers. The Innovative Solutions Awards are presented in five categories:



Authentication / Fraud / Cybersecurity Solution

Consulting / Outsourcing / Training Solution

Digital Banking (Online / Mobile / Tablet) Solution

Hardware / Equipment Solution

Management / Operations / Processing Solution

CNX Institute is a candidate for the “Consulting / Outsourcing / Training Solution.” CNX Institute, a division of CoNetrix Security, seeks to cultivate knowledge of the regulations, standards, and guidelines affecting information security in financial institutions. CNX Institute is the first to offer a certification program with a stringent, proctored exam designed to test true knowledge and understanding of industry specific information security regulations and guidelines.

CoNetrix tandem Security & Compliance Software is a candidate for the “Management / Operations / Processing Solution.” The tandem App brings the ability to access the institution’s business continuity plan from any mobile device. The app provides easy access to download the full plan and any pertinent emergency checklists and instruction manuals designed by the institution. App features coordinate with user roles so all employees can use it for receiving notifications, while higher roles can use it to access important documentation.

To read more about the entries, visit https://www.banknews.com//ISAEntries-2017.

Voting began August 7 and continues until September 15.

To cast your vote, visit BankNews.com or go to https://conetrix.com/vote.

