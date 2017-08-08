Elite Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ben Talei Earns “Take a Stand” Award from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Dr. Talei, of Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery, to be honored at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on September 13th, the 23rd anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act.

Dr. Ben Talei of Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery is a duel board certified facial plastic surgeon who uses his extensive training and skill to help those in need. Dr. Talei has single-handedly raised more funds and awareness for the NCADV than any other surgeon in their history.

Recently, NCADV’s board, staff and members decided to honor Dr. Talei with their annual Take a Stand Award to acknowledge his passionate support of the NCADV and it’s Cosmetic Reconstructive Advisory Council. The NCADV is a grassroots non-profit membership organization with a mission to empower both victims and survivors and ultimately end violence in the lives of women.

“I am honored to be chosen by the NCADV for the Take a Stand Award. Domestic violence is a serious epidemic that certainly deserves more awareness. I plan to continue to do my part in helping survivors and supporting the mission of the NCADV,” says Dr. Ben Talei.

Talei has led a Drive Against Domestic Violence and hosted multiple fundraising events for the NCADV. He has also volunteered for other leading advocacy groups such as Accelerate 4 Change, Young Heroes Scholarship, Healing the Children Northeast, Drive Against Domestic Violence, and HUGS.

About Dr. Ben Talei:

A native of California, Dr. Benjamin Talei graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Physiological Sciences. He received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and went on to complete his residency training in Head and Neck Surgery at Columbia University and Cornell University Medical Centers, New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Talei went on to became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in Facial & Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. Dr. Talei is also a respected author, speaker and humanitarian. For additional information about Dr. Ben Talei and the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery, please visit http://www.beverlyhillscenter.com or call (310) 288-0641.

