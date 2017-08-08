Global 400G Optical Transceivers: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2017 to 2023; New Report Launched

Market Research Reports, Inc. has announced the addition of “400G Optical Transceivers: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023” research report to their website www.MarketResearchReports.com

Lewes, DE — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — Publisher announces that it has published a new study Optical Transceivers: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2016 to 2022. The 2016 study has 525 pages, 121 tables and figures.

The vendors in the 400G optical transceivers industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge broadband network capability a being implemented in the mega data centers. 400G optical transceivers market driving forces relate primarily to the implementation of networks within the mega data centers and the interconnects between the data centers.

High-speed serial transceivers form the backbone of networks. Communications, servers and many other electronic systems depend on high-speed serial transceivers. Global adoption of the Internet is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter. Data centers support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a primary offering.

Figure

Figure 1. 400G Optical Transceivers Market Driving Forces

Global adoption of the Internet

Driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter

Data centers support Internet applications

Online commerce

Streaming video

Social networking

Cloud services

Software as a Service (SaaS)

400G Transmitter / Transceivers

Leading vendors offer a broad product selection. They are positioned with innovative technology. Optical module manufacturers address the needs of all major networking equipment vendors worldwide. Leading vendors have taken a leading role in transforming the data communications and telecommunications equipment market. The shift has been away from utilizing discrete optical components to leveraging the design and pay-asyou-grow flexibility offered by pluggable modules.

400G Optical transceiver products are compliant with Ethernet, Fibre Channel, SONET/SDH/OTN and PON standards. They generally operate at data rates of 400 Gb/s and higher. 400G Transmitter / Transceivers are capable of distances ranging from very short reach within a datacenter to campus, access, metro, and long-haul reaches. They feature outstanding performance. Units work over extended voltage and temperature ranges.

They are positioned to minimize jitter, electromagnetic interference (EMI) and power dissipation. Mega Datacenter Online Commerce, Streaming Video, Social Networking, And Cloud Services are key to operations of mega data centers. Global adoption of online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services such as Software as a Service (SaaS) is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter. The storage and computing requirements supported by the datacenters present new challenges to connectivity within the datacenter in terms of bandwidth, transmission distance, power consumption, and cost. The product portfolio offered by vendors for telecom and datacenter and cloud applications effectively addresses these requirements and challenges.

Covering data rates up to 400Gb/s in compact form factors, vendor products enable green field deployments and the upgrade of existing datacenters in a cost-effective manner. WAN telco applications Internet, enterprise augmented reality, and IoT Drive optical network adoption as the mega data centers are poised for significant growth to support trillion-dollar app markets. Global adoption of the Internet is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter and the need for very high speed network transmission.

Optical transceivers are used to upgrade telecommunications networks and launch very large mega data centers. The development of innovative products is essential to keeping and growing market share. A 400G optical transceiver is a single, packaged device that works as a transmitter and receiver. An optical transceiver is used in an optical network to convert electrical signals to optical signals and optical signals to electrical signals.

Optical transceivers are widely deployed in optical networking for broadband. Optical transceiver manufacturers test to ensure that their optical transceivers have compliance with the defined specifications. Testing of key optical parameters: transmitter optical power and receiver sensitivity is a big deal. According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, "400G Optical transceiver markets are driven by the use of mega data centers that implement broadband networks in cloud computing environments. Video, Internet adoption, and tablets drive demand for broadband mega data centers. Markets are influenced by apps, augmented reality.

IoT, the move to cloud computing and the adoption of smart phones by 9.5 billion people by 2020. Mega data centers that support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services for every industry are expected to adopt 400G optical transceivers as a fundamental technology. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a primary offering that will leverage 400 G optical transceivers in the mega data center." High-speed serial transceivers form the backbone of networks. Communications, servers and many other electronic systems depend on high-speed serial transceivers.

Global adoption of the Internet is driving rapid growth of the mega datacenter. Data centers support online commerce, streaming video, social networking, and cloud services. Leading vendors offer a broad product selection. They are positioned with innovative technology. 400 G optical module manufacturers address the needs of major networking interconnect equipment vendors and companies building mega data centers. Leading vendors have taken a leading role in transforming the data communications and tele-communications equipment market.

The global 400 G optical transceiver market is expected to be at $22.6 billion in 2023 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps devices. Next generation optical transceiver devices use less power, are less expensive, and are smarter and smaller. The adoption of widespread use of the 100 Gbps devices, followed by 400 Gbps devices and the vast increases in Internet traffic are core to helping manage change in the large mega data center and communications interconnect and infrastructure markets.

Publisher is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, electronics.ca, and Thompson Financial.

Publisher is positioned to help customers facing challenges that define the modern enterprises. The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust Publisher to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

Publisher supports various market segment programs; provides trusted technical services to the marketing departments. It carries out accurate market share and forecast analysis services for a range of commercial and government customers globally. These are all vital market research support solutions requiring trust and integrity.

Report Methodology

This is the 708th report in a series of primary market research reports that provide forecasts in robpts, communications, telecommunications, the Internet, computer, software, telephone equipment, health equipment, and energy. Automated process and significant growth potential are priorities in topic selection. The project leaders take direct responsibility for writing and preparing each report. They have significant experience preparing industry studies. Forecasts are based on primary research and proprietary data bases.

This Optical Transceivers study is based on tracking integration software and dynamic processing that provides significant insight into the technology of Optical Transceivers. Experience implementing broadband networking and mobile systems for different technologies using the Optical Transceivers has been evaluated in many different contexts. Evaluation of the changes brought to the supply chain and transaction processing by the Internet are among factors that contribute to development of triangulation regarding market forecasts for the sector.

The primary research is conducted by talking to customers, distributors and companies. The survey data is not enough to make accurate assessment of market size, so Publisher looks at the value of shipments and the average price to achieve market assessments. Our track record in achieving accuracy is unsurpassed in the industry. We are known for being able to develop accurate market shares and projections. This is our specialty.

Spanning over 525 pages "400G Optical Transceivers: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023" report covers 400G Optical Transceiver Market Description and Market Dynamics, 400G Optical Transceivers Market Shares and Market Forecasts, Optical Transceiver Product Description, 400G Optical Transceiver Technology, Optical Transceiver Company Description. This report Covered 19 Companies – Acacia, ACON, Applied Optoelectronics, GigPeak, Huawei, Inphi, IPG Photonics, Nokia, Qorvo, Viavi Solutions, Xilinx, inisar Lumentum, Broadcom Oclaro, Fujitsu Source Photonics, Sumitomo NeoPhotonics, NEC Innolight Technology, Emcore Accelink Technologies, Oplink Communications NTT, Furukawa Electric.

Please visit this link for more details: http://www.marketresearchreports.com/wintergreen-research/400g-optical-transceivers-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2017

For related reports please visit: Optical Transceiver Market Research Reports

Find all Telecom Reports at: http://www.marketresearchreports.com/telecom

About Market Research Reports, Inc.

Market Research Reports® Inc. is world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global & regional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products and latest industry analysis & trends.

Contact us for your market research requirements: http://www.marketresearchreports.com/contact

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/global-400g-optical-transceivers-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-2017-to-2023-new-report-launched-845210.htm