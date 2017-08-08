Global Airport Automated Security Screening Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.97% During 2017-2021 – CEIA, Nuctech, Rapiscan Systems, SDI, Smiths Detection

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — Airport screening systems are being used at the airport security checkpoints since decades. Previously, most of the airport screening process relied on handheld metal detectors or walk-through metal detectors and X-ray systems. However, with the increasing security threats and the inability of the metal detectors to detect non-metallic objects and explosives are forcing many airports to implement advanced imaging technologies and procedures to screen passengers and baggage for explosives and non-metallic weapons.

The global automated airport security screening market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automated airport security screening market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for automated airport security screening in the global market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

– Americas

– APAC

– EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Automated Airport Security Screening Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

– CEIA

– L-3 communications security and detection systems

– Nuctech

– Rapiscan Systems

– SDI

– Smiths Detection

Other prominent vendors

– American Science & Engineering

– Analogic

– Autoclear

– Morpho Detection (Safran)

– Optosecurity

Market driver

– Advanced airport screening systems

Market challenge

– Cost associated with screening systems

Market trend

– Integration of IT with airport security

Key questions answered in this report –

– What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

– What are the key market trends?

– What is driving this market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– Who are the key vendors in this market space?

– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

