Global Food Preservatives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.51% During 2017-2021 – AkzoNobe, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM (DSM)

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — Food preservatives are added to food to keep it free from contamination and fresh for a long-time interval between the time of manufacturing and consumption. These are used in dairy products, beverages, bakery products, snacks, meat, and seafood during processing and packaging to extend their shelf lives by preventing bacterial contamination. The demand for these food items is expected drive the global food preservatives market. The growing need for convenience and increasing complexities in the food supply chain also drive the demand for food preservatives.

The global food preservatives market to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global food preservatives market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of food preservatives worldwide.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

– APAC

– Europe

– North America

– ROW

Technavio's report, Global Food Preservatives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

– AkzoNobe

– Celanese Corporation (Celanese)

– DuPont

– Koninklijke DSM (DSM)

– Univar

Other prominent vendors

– ABF Ingredients

– Archer Daniels Midland

– C.H. Guenther & Son

– Edlong Dairy Technologies

– Ingredion

– Kerry Group

– Kraft Food Ingredients

– Novozymes

– Tate & Lyle

Market driver

– Rising demand for frozen and packaged foods

Market challenge

– Growing demand for fresh foods

Market trend

– Shelf life extension of food products

