Global Urology Devices Market Key Trends & Industry Forecast 2017-2025

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/08/2017 — Demand for urology devices is being driven by growing prevalence of urological diseases and growing awareness about urological conditions among the population. Urology has seen a very conspicuous shift towards less invasive treatment methods. Treatment of prostate cancer is shifting from radical prostatectomy to less intrusive alternatives such as laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and brachytherapy. Similarly, urinary stones are being managed by less invasive treatment options such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and ureteroscopy as compared to percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) and open surgery. Increasingly more patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) are being treated with laser therapy, transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), transurethral needle ablation (TUNA) as compared to transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP).

Based on the findings of the Urologic Diseases in America (UDA) project, the U.S. population spends approximately $11 billion annually on the treatment and management of urological diseases. Global prevalence of urological conditions such as BPH and urinary incontinence, which are more common in the elderly population, is expected to rise due to the ageing population. Prostate cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the world accounting for around 8% of all new cancer cases excluding non-melanoma skin cancer. Specifically in the U.S., prostate cancer is estimated to account for around 10% of the over 161,000 new cancer cases annually.

Urology has been at the forefront of adopting newer technologies to improve patient outcomes. Technologies such as minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery have been rapidly adopted after being introduced to the urology specialty. Globally, the growth in the procedures conducted with the da Vinci robotic surgical system is being driven by urology procedures with the number of da Vinci Prostatectomies (dVP) performed outside the U.S. market increasing from 65,000 in 2014 to 92,000 in 2016 (Source: Intuitive Surgical annual report).

Efforts are being undertaken in various countries to improve the awareness about urological diseases among the general population, which is being achieved by promotion of prostate cancer screening and initiatives such as Urology Week being undertaken by the European Association of Urology.

The global urology devices market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. In APAC, rapidly ageing population in Japan and rapid economic growth in China and India is expected to create a huge demand for urology devices.

The market is also segmented on the basis of main disease types – BPH, prostate cancer, urinary stones, urinary incontinence and other urological conditions. Product segmentation includes urology endoscopes such as cystoscopes, ureteroscopes and nephroscopes, robotic surgical systems, laser systems, lithotripters, brachytherapy systems, HIFU systems, urodynamic systems and urology consumables.

Key players operating in the global urology devices market include Olympus, Karl Storz, Stryker, Richard Wolf, Intuitive Surgical, Dornier MedTech, Lumenis, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, CR Bard, HealthTronics, Medtronic and other companies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

